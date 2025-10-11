Saturday Horse Racing Preview and Predictions

Belmont at the Big A & Keeneland Picks – Saturday Racing Preview

This weekend’s racing action brings us an exciting Late Pick 5 at Belmont at the Big A, highlighted by Race 10: The Glen Cove (Grade 3, 6 Furlong Turf Sprint). We also turn our attention to Keeneland’s Race of the Day, the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (Grade 1, 1⅛ Mile Turf) — a deep field of nine talented fillies ready to shine.

Belmont at the Big A Picks

Race 7 – 3:21 PM EST – OC 45K/N2X – 1 1/16 Mile Turf

Top Pick:

#2 Sounds Like a Plan (7-2) – Strong final time in last start, paired with Ricardo Santana Jr. in the irons. Class drop and competitive BSF make this one dangerous.

Top Contender:

#9 Saratoga Flash (5-1) – Always consistent and now gets Dylan Davis (42% with trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.). Good post and solid form make him a real threat.

Race 8 – 3:53 PM EST – Claiming $12,500 – 1 Mile Dirt

Top Pick:

#1 Laughing Boy (6-1) – Rail post has been gold in one-turn miles (32% win rate). Has the early speed to go gate-to-wire. Prime Power #1 and strong E8 pace rating seal the deal.

Top Contender:

#6 Goodluckchuck (4-1) – New arrival to this circuit and Dylan Davis takes the mount. Going for three straight wins; must respect current form.

Race 9 – 4:24 PM EST – Allowance 88K N1X – 1 Mile Dirt

Top Pick:

#7 V Cruizer (10-1) – Second time routing, and improvement is expected. Hall of Famer John Velazquez rides for Linda Rice — perfect setup for an upset.

Top Contender:

#8 Burning Glory (2-1) – Should track the pace and pounce late. Bill Mott and Junior Alvarado team up, always a strong combo.

Race 10 – 4:53 PM EST – The Glen Cove (Grade 3) – $175K – 6 Furlongs Turf

Top Pick:

#5 Pop Idol (4-1) – Toss the last outing up north. Third off the layoff with John Velazquez aboard — should bounce back to top form from two starts ago.

Top Contender:

#2 Love Cervere (5-2) – Loves Belmont at the Big A (2-for-2). Manny Franco takes over and will hustle her early. Live contender for more black-type glory.

Race 11 – 5:22 PM EST – Allowance 81K N1X – 1 Mile Turf

Top Pick:

#5 El de Larry (5-2) – Dylan Davis stays aboard on the Prime Power leader. Could control the pace and steal it up front.

Top Contender:

#4 Terminal Velocity (6-1) – Steady improvement each start. Jose Lezcano retains the mount, and the cutback to a mile could be the winning move.

Keeneland Race of the Day

Race 9 – 5:16 PM EST – The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (Grade 1) – $800K – 1⅛ Mile Turf

A loaded field of nine headline this marquee race at Keeneland. The favorite #9 Fionn (3-1) brings class and consistency, while #2 Laurelin (Ire) (5-2) aims for her sixth straight victory.

Top Pick:

#5 Opulent Restraint (4-1) – The clear speed of the speed. Expect jockey Joel Rosario to send her right to the front with a 109 Timeform Early Pace figure and Brisnet E7 rating (Lone “E” in the field). Trainer Chad Brown has pointed her here, and if she gets loose early, she could wire this talented field at a fair price.

