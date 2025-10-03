Belmont at the Big A starts huge New York sports weekend

Let ’em Run: Late Pick 5 at Belmont at the Big A — Saturday, October 4

We are locked and loaded for this Late Pick 5, and if you’re a fan of turf racing (we are), you’re in luck — four of the five races at Belmont at the Big A are on the grass, and conditions are expected to be fast and firm on Saturday.

Let’s dive into the breakdown. Then stay tuned today at 3 p.m. for our Happy Hour segment on Capital Sports Network (YouTube and X), with myself and top handicapper John Kostin. We’ll cover Betting Strategies and take a Deep Dive into Race 10 at Keeneland, The Coolmore Turf Mile, a $1,250,000 stakes race with a big field and plenty of value.

Belmont at the Big A

Race 8 — 3:51 EST — The Miss Grillo (Grade II, $200K) — 1 1/16 Mile Turf

Top Pick

#6 Rose Room (10-1): Regally bred and owned by Godolphin. Jockey Florent Geroux had her closing strongly last out, and with added distance, she could finish the job.

Top Contenders

#10 Miss Picky (6-1): Could be lone speed here. Caramouche and Pletcher pair well, and this one looks live.

#12 Quiet Street (7-2): Bill Mott and Junior Alvarado team up — always dangerous. Closed big last out on a tough stretch.

Race 9 — 4:23 EST — OC 75K — 6 Furlongs Turf

Top Pick

#3 Big Invasion (7-2): Manny Franco rides. Dropping in class, and when in the right company, he’s very sharp. Logical choice.

Top Contender

#6 Waralo (3-1): Loves the track and distance, seeking fourth straight win. Joel Rosario stays aboard, bringing consistent BSFs.

Race 10 — 4:55 EST — MSW 85K — 6 Furlongs Dirt

Top Pick

#8 My World (9-5): One of only two with race experience. Outside post gives cleaner trip. Brad Cox excels with 2YOs (26%). Franco may take him straight to the front.

Top Contender

#3 Twenty Two Black (5-1): Kenneth McPeek is hot, and Chris Elliott knows how to handle young dirt runners. Sharp works suggest readiness.

Race 11 — 5:28 EST — Alw 88K N1X — 1 1/16 Mile Turf

Top Pick

#1 Cuando (5-1): Expect Ruben Silvera to send from the rail. Took time to figure it out, but stretching out on turf was the key. Distance stats add appeal.

Top Contender

#10 Main Beach (4-1): Prime Power #1, removes blinkers, Rosario aboard, and third off the layoff for Chad Brown. Expect a late charge.

Race 12 — 6:02 EST — Alw 88K N1X — 1 1/16 Mile Turf

Top Pick

#10 Wrigleyville (7-2): Speedy and classy dropper. Prime Power #1. Could get the jump on #2 So Darn Pretty. Caramouche may sit a perfect stalking trip.

Top Contender

#5 Victoriously (8-1): Won at first asking going long on turf, which is no easy task. Luis Saez takes over, and Adam Rice is sharp with turf runners.

Tune In for More Coverage

Catch us Saturday at 10:30 on Capital Sports Network (YouTube and X), where we’ll post our Pick 5 selections at Belmont at the Big A. Plus, John Kostin will break down the Late Pick 5 at Keeneland, one of the most beautiful racetracks in the country.

Stay tuned and, as always — Let ’em Run.