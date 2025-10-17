Belmont comes through for Fred, Let ’em Run

Let ’em Run Review of October 11, 2025 and Preview of October 18, 2025

We had much success with Fred’s picks at Belmont on Saturday, including his Speed Play of the Day, which paid very nicely (see below Race 9). John and Fred are still working to piece together the puzzle of the Pick 5’s we’ve been building. We’ve been right there, but as we all know—four out of five doesn’t cash the ticket.

Belmont at the Big A

Race 7

We came out firing as Top Pick #2 Sounds Like a Plan came through and did the job, paying $5.28 as the favorite.

Race 8

Our Top Contender #6 Goodluckchuck ran a solid race, finishing second and returning $5.44 to place.

Race 9

If you tuned into our podcast, you heard Fred talk up #7 V Cruizer—a second-time starter who wired the field exactly as predicted, paying a strong $19.68 for the win.

Race 10

We stayed hot when Top Contender #2 Love Cervere took top honors and added a stakes win to her résumé, paying $6.76 for the win.

Race 11

The best we could manage here was a second-place finish by Top Pick #5 El de Larry, who returned $3.26 to place.

Looking Ahead to October 18

Next week, we’ll do a Deep Dive during our Friday Happy Hour Podcast at 3 PM, taking a close look at Race 9 at Keeneland: The Lexus Raven Run Stakes—a seven-furlong dirt race for three-year-old fillies featuring a competitive field of 12 runners. John will also break down some advanced betting strategies to help you find value.

Then on Saturday at 12:30 PM, we’ll tackle the Late Pick 5 at Belmont, where four of the five races are on turf. The segment’s featured race will be The Sands Point (Grade II, $200K, 1⅛-Mile Turf).

Coming Soon: Breeders’ Cup Preview

We’re putting together a special Breeders’ Cup preview show loaded with sharp intel, insight, and a few surprise guests. Make sure to tune in to Capital Sports Network on YouTube to catch all the action and betting angles as we continue bringing you the analysis you need to build winning tickets.

Thanks for riding with us — and as always, Let ’em Run!