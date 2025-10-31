Breeders’ Cup Happy Hour with Let ’em Run: all picks

It’s Breeders’ Cup Time — The Biggest Stage in Horse Racing

This is it — the moment we’ve been waiting for. The Breeders’ Cup is here, and Let ’em Run is ready to bring the heat from gate to wire. Today and tomorrow, the best horses, trainers, and jockeys on the planet take center stage at Del Mar, and we’re coming in locked, loaded, and laser-focused. We’ve got the prep, the insight, and the fire to crush the biggest weekend in racing.

We’re not looking back — only forward. Every pick, every play, every race is a chance to cash and make a statement. With the top minds in the game joining us, we’re dialed in and ready to deliver two days of wall-to-wall Breeders’ Cup coverage. Tune in, lock in, and Let ’em Run.

Let ’em Run Covers Breeders’ Cup Friday Races

If you were not able to catch the Podcast last night, with Ed Derosa from HorseRacingNation and Gus Alonso from Spotlight Selections, be sure to catch the replay on YouTube Capital Sports Network. Let ’em Run took the info from those great minds, sprinkled in some of our own thoughts, and came up with these picks.

Let 'em Run presents: Breeders' Cup Bonanza https://t.co/r6fUxdyoVv — Sean Miller (@TheProdigalSean) October 30, 2025

Del Mar Race 6 — 5:45 EST — BC Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1) — 5 Furlongs Turf

Top Pick: #10 Cy Fair (6-1) — #1 Prime Power can close into any speed duel that will develop. Irad Ortiz taking the ride adds to the appeal.

Top Contender: #8 Havana Anna (GB) (6-1) — Runner is 2-for-2 at the distance, running in top-notch races in Ireland. Jockey Gavin Ryan knows this runner well.

Top Longshot: #7 Mission Central (Ire) (20-1) — Top trainer Aiden O’Brien has this runner coming out of a strong British Champions Day 2YO race with a quality field. Distance fits.

Del Mar Race 7 — 6:25 EST — BC Juvenile Fillies — 1 1/16 Miles Dirt

Top Pick: #7 Explora (7-2) — Bob Baffert-trained runner won a key prep race last out, The Oak Leaf, which has produced winners in this race. Jockey J.J. Hernandez retains the mount.

Top Contender: #4 Percy’s Bar (9-2) — First time at two turns. Won by 2¾ over likely fave #5 Tommy Jo before a DQ. Could win here with the lead and no need for bumping.

Top Longshot: #8 Super Corredora (15-1) — First time at two turns, won impressively at Santa Anita by 8¼ lengths. Hector Berrios retains the mount.

Del Mar Race 8 — 7:05 EST — BC Juvenile Fillies Turf — 1 Mile Turf

Top Pick: #1 Ultimate Love (8-1) — Undefeated, gets John Velasquez to steer her home. The rail is a plus to save ground, tip out, and run by the others.

Top Contender: #13 Precise (Ire) (6-5) — Tough post for this Irish entry, but good enough to overcome. Aiden O’Brien brings winners across the pond.

Top Longshot: #5 Final Accord (15-1) — Trainer Mark Casse only brings quality from Canada. Jose Ortiz taking the ride looks great for this undefeated filly.

Del Mar Race 9 — 7:45 EST — BC Juvenile — 1 1/16 Miles Dirt

Top Pick: #8 Ted Noffey (4-5) — No secret here. May just be too good. Pletcher-trained, undefeated 3-for-3.

Top Contender: #2 Blackout Time (5-1) — Ran second to Ted Noffey last time, then passed him in the gallop out. Irad Ortiz takes the mount for the first time.

Top Longshot: #3 Mr. A.P. (30-1) — Nice play for exotics with the favorite. Local jockey Antonio Fresu could surprise.

Del Mar Race 10 — 8:25 EST — BC Juvenile Turf — 1 Mile Turf

Top Pick: #2 Street Beast (10-1) — Won like a monster last out by 7 lengths. Jockey Luan Machado should have him up close and ready to pounce.

Top Contender: #14 Gstaad (GB) (9-5) — Tough post, but could be too talented to matter. Top choice with class.

Top Longshot: #9 Argos (6-1) — Held his own in top company and found a way to win when it looked impossible. Could get first jump on the leaders.

All-Turf Pick 3 for Friday

Race 6) 10

Race 8) 1, 5, 13

Race 10) 2, 9, 14

$3 base bet = $27 total

So take a look, scratch your head, and get your pen ready. These races could bring in some big-time balloons. Be sure to tune in today at 3 PM on Capital Sports Network, where we’ll break down all 15 of Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup races, joined once again by some incredible guests.

We’re locked in. We’re ready. This is the biggest stage — and we’re going to crush it.

Good luck, and Let ’em Run.