Let ’em Run hits TWO Pick 5 tickets with Breeders’ Cup up next

Let ’em Run review of 10/18/25 and preview of 10/25/25, with Breeders’ Cup on horizon

It’s been a red-hot stretch for the Let ’em Run crew, with back-to-back Pick 5 hits lighting up the weekend. On Saturday, Fred crushed the Pick 5 at Belmont at the Big A, setting the tone early. On Friday, John smashed his own Pick 5 ticket for over $11,000 at Keeneland. Two days, two Pick 5 wins — and the crew is rolling into this week with big momentum. Winning is contagious, and the team plans to keep it that way as we move closer to Breeders’ Cup week. The action doesn’t slow down — Let ’em Run is lined up for two Breeders’ Cup preview shows on Thursday, 10/30/25, and Friday, 10/31/25.

Belmont at the Big A Highlights

Race 7

Top Contender #5 Ready for Candy took home top prize and paid $4.38. Top Pick #6 Pretty Picture rounded out the trifecta in third.

Race 8

Top Contender #1 Live High Live Low handled the class drop and scored for $4.56, another #1 Prime Power success.

Race 9

Top Pick #9 Light the Way powered home as another Prime Power winner, returning $5.42.

Race 10

Top Contender #6 Risk Manager made trainer Michael Maker proud again, winning at $6.92 after another well-placed drop.

Race 11

Top Pick #10 Blossoming Erudite came through with the best value of the day, paying $11.34 and locking up the Pick 5.

That P5 at BAQ returned $344.60 on a $160 ticket — another solid payoff for followers. John’s Keeneland ticket started strong but faded late. Knowing John, though, he’ll be right back in the mix this weekend.

What’s Coming This Week

Fred will once again break down the Late Pick 5 at BAQ, while John takes on Keeneland’s closing weekend. During our Friday Happy Hour Podcast (3 p.m. EDT), we’ll preview the Street Sense Stakes, Sunday’s Kentucky Derby prep at Churchill Downs. John will also share his betting strategy insights, helping players fine-tune their approach as we head into November.

Breeders’ Cup Week: Two Nights, Four Legends

The Let ’em Run team is gearing up for two special Breeders’ Cup shows packed with experience, insight, and star handicapping power.

Thursday, 10/30/25 (7:30–8:30 p.m.)

We’ll be joined by:

Ed DeRosa, Vice President of Content & Product Development at Horse Racing Nation and analysis for Louisville Courier Journal.

Gus Alonso, veteran handicapper with over 20 years of expertise, longtime voice on At the Races with Steve Byk, and an expert picker for Gulfstream Park via TwinSpires.

Even better, John and Ed will be trackside at Del Mar, bringing Breeders’ Cup energy live to the Capital Sports Network YouTube channel.

Friday, 10/31/25: Experience Meets Instinct

Friday’s Breeders’ Cup show brings another powerhouse lineup:

Sammy Toups, a proud New Orleans native, past NHC qualifier, and a handicapper with over 50 years of racing experience. His eye for form and feel for track conditions make him a sharp addition to the panel.

David “Skins” Rutkin, another 50+ year racing veteran, a proven Pick 5 player, and John’s longtime good-luck charm. Skins has been part of some of Let ’em Run’s biggest hits and brings old-school insight with modern precision.

These two seasoned pros will help break down the Friday Breeders’ Cup card, share betting angles, and keep the momentum going into Championship weekend.

Don’t Miss It

Two big shows. Four elite handicappers. Breeders’ Cup week at Del Mar. Catch all the action on the Capital Sports Network YouTube channel — and as always, “Let ’em Run!”