Breeders’ Cup picks recap: mixed day for Let ’em Run

Breeders’ Cup 2025 Recap: Let ’em Run Looks Back on a Classic Weekend

Breeders’ Cup 2025 is in the books, and there were plenty of storylines and “could’ve, should’ve, would’ve” moments for all handicappers. The Classic saw Forever Young finally break through for the Japanese connections with a win for the ages. The Euros drove home some big prices in the Turf races, as they often do.

Breeders’ Cup 2026 will be held at the much-anticipated new Belmont Racing facility. So here is a breakdown of how Let ’em Run fared in the 2025 Breeders’ Cup on Saturday.

Race 4 — BC Filly & Mare Sprint

Top Longshot #2 Splendora got to the winner’s circle and paid $7.80. Top Pick #8 Hope Road got the show spot in this race.

Race 5 — BC Turf Sprint

We threw up an airball here, as #10 Shisospicy ran away from the field and paid $12.60.

Race 6 — BC Sprint

Back on track as Top Pick #10 Bentornato got the win and paid $5.40.

Race 7 — BC Distaff

Airball number two, as longshot #4 Scylla, from the potent duo of trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado, wore the winner’s blanket and paid $17.20.

Race 8 — BC Turf

These marathon turf races often lead to big payouts, and this was no exception. Euro runner #14 Ethical Diamond ran down the field and paid $57.40 for the win. We did not have it, but our Top Pick #10 El Cordobes finished third and paid $10.00.

Race 9 — BC Classic

This was one for the ages, and we were locked in, as our Top Pick #5 Forever Young stamped himself as one of the best for the Japanese contingent. The win money paid a nice $9.00.

Race 10 — BC Turf Mile

Top contender #4 The Lion in Winter could only hit the board in third place. The winner, #2 Notable Speech, looked impressive for the dynamic team of trainer Charles Appleby and jockey William Buick.

Race 11 — BC Dirt Mile

Top Pick #7 Citizen Bull ran his heart out trying to wire the field but was run down late by favorite #3 Nysos. Citizen Bull paid $5.20 for the effort.

Race 12 — BC Filly & Mare Turf

The Breeders’ Cup concluded late into the night on the East Coast at 8:25. This marathon turf race put another Euro longshot in the winner’s circle. #5 Gezora took home top prize and paid $20.20. Our Top Pick #6 Diamond Rain hit the board in third place.

Reflections and What’s Next

So, nine total races handicapped, and two of our nine top plays found the winner’s circle, including the Classic winner. We also had a longshot play (though not much of one at 5/2) in Race 4. Not a total disaster of a day—but not good enough, either. These meets are very tough to handicap because of the quality of the horses, but we are evolving and always learning.

As we close the door on this year’s Breeders’ Cup, we open another—to the year ahead. Nearly a year is in the books for this podcast and column, and while we’ve made strides, we just have to get better overall. The pursuit of sharper insights, stronger opinions, and better results never stops.

As always, thanks for joining us—here’s to improvement, consistency, and passion for the game we love.

“Let ’em Run.”