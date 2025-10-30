Breeders’ Cup Week: Let ’em Run recaps weekend

Let ’em Run Nation — we’re owning it. Last weekend, we battled through one of the toughest ailments in horse racing: seconditis. But that’s behind us. The time to bounce back is now. The Breeders’ Cup is here — the biggest stage in the sport — and we’re coming for redemption.

This is where champions rise, and we’re ready to crush it with an all-star lineup of guests, expert picks, and live insights starting Thursday night, rolling through Friday and Saturday. The Breeders’ Cup is where legends are made — and we plan to make some noise.

Let ’em Run Review — 10/25/25

Last weekend at Belmont at the Big A and Keeneland, Let ’em Run had solid reads but ran into that dreaded streak of runner-ups. Still, the plays showed sharp form, setting the table for a major Breeders’ Cup rebound.

Belmont at the Big A

Race 7:

Top Pick #2 Bernietakescharge (5-2) got nosed out of first, paying $3.92 for second. A tough beat to open the day.

Race 8:

Top Contender and Longshot Play #6 Stonewall Star (8-1) ran a monster race to finish second, paying $13.86 — great value for those who followed along.

Race 9:

Best finish was a third from #5 Moonage Dream (7-2). The Speed Play of the Day, #1 Spinning Colors (3-1), showed early foot but faded late.

Race 10:

We nailed this one! Top Contender #5 Bank Frenzy (2-1) took it straight to the bank for the win, paying $6.32. Top Pick #1 Doc Sullivan (3-1) ran second, paying $3.06 and completing a clean Exacta.

Race 11:

Seconditis returned as #5 Askingforafriend (3-1) finished second, paying $4.12.

Churchill Downs

In Sunday’s Street Sense Stakes (10/26/25) — a key Kentucky Derby prep — our top choice #2 Gannaas (5-1) ran strong early but was overtaken by #7 Incredibolt, who paid $10.18 and earned 10 Derby points.

Next up: the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Friday, 10/31/25, with a massive 30 Derby points on the line.

Breeders’ Cup Preview — 10/31/25 & 11/01/25

We’re bringing everything we’ve got for the Breeders’ Cup — two huge shows packed with elite guests and expert picks.

Watch Live Here 👉 Thursday, 10/30/25 (7:30–8:30 PM)

Join John Kostin, Ed DeRosa (Horse Racing Nation), and Gus Alonso (Brisnet Spotlight Selections) as they break down all five Friday races. John and Ed will be live from Del Mar with insider updates and track intel.

Friday Happy Hour, 10/31/25 (3:00–4:30 PM)

Fred, John, and special guests David “Skins” Rutkin and Sammy Toups return for a full-card deep dive into all nine Saturday races. Expect bold takes, sharp plays, and top-tier Breeders’ Cup insight.

Catch both shows live on YouTube via Capital Sports Network — and as always, tune in, turn it up, and Let ’em Run!