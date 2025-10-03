Capital Sports Network presents Let’ em Run Happy Hour

Where to Watch: Let ’em Run Happy Hour – Today at 3 p.m.

Horseplayers and racing fans — it’s time to mark your calendars and lock in. Today at 3 p.m., Let ’em Run Happy Hour goes live on Capital Sports Network, streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

Every week, Fred and top handicapper John Kostin bring sharp insights, fresh betting angles, and strategies that go beyond the program page. This isn’t just about picks — it’s about helping you become a smarter bettor with the tools to find value in any sequence.

What’s on Tap Today

This week’s show sets up as one of the best yet. John and Fred will break down Betting Strategies 101 and Then Some, covering everything from when to hit the “all button” to how to manage low-budget feeder contests that can land you a seat at the bigger tables. If you’re looking to sharpen your game, this segment is for you.

We’ll also take a Deep Dive into Race 10 at Keeneland — The Coolmore Turf Mile. This Grade 1 race carries a massive $1,250,000 purse and brings together a full field loaded with talent. It’s the kind of race that handicappers live for: deep, competitive, and brimming with potential value plays. Expect John and Fred to dissect the field runner by runner. They will give you both the contenders and the possible price horses that could blow up the tote board.

Why You Don’t Want to Miss It

With fall racing heating up, Let ’em Run is moving beyond just Gulfstream Park to cover the country’s biggest stages. From Belmont at the Big A to Churchill Downs to Keeneland, today’s Happy Hour is your chance to get ahead of the curve with insights that will help you cash tickets all weekend long.

So grab a drink, tune in, and join us live at 3 p.m. sharp.

As always — Let ’em Run.