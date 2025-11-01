Del Mar Breeders’ Cup day: Let ’em Run picks the slate

Let ’em Run Breeders’ Cup Picks for Saturday 11/1/25

Day 1 of the Breeders’ Cup saw us hit winners in four of the five Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar, including longshot #8 Super Corredora in the BC Juvenile Fillies and paid $19.60 (was also a good year !!). So here we go again with some looks at Saturday’s races.

Del Mar Race 4 — 3:00 EST — BC Filly & Mare Sprint — 7 Furlongs Dirt

Top Pick #8 Hope Road 4-1 This #1 Prime Power filly has top jockey Jose Ortiz in the irons. Grade 1 win last out at Saratoga would do nicely here.

Top Contender #9 Richi(Chi) 5-1 Always puts her head down and goes to work. Sire is Practical Joke, so 7F is in her wheelhouse. Two races back ran 3rd to Seismic Beauty.

Top Longshot #2 Splendora 8-1 Trainer Bob Baffert has this runner primed and ready to go. Loves the Delmar track (3-3) and needs to step up in class, but looks to be ready to do so.

Del Mar Race 5 — 3:41 EST — BC Turf Sprint — 5 Furlongs

Top Pick #5 Bring Theband Home 12-1 Jockey Javier Castellano could have this runner long gone when the gates open. Line out last race with a bad break, and trainer Mark Casse spots horses well.

Top Contender #1 Motorious 7-2 Last race closed like a train at 5F, and just missed. Will get the job done this time.

Top Longshot #2 Reef Runner 6-1 Has been a new horse since being gelded, and has won 3 in a row (DQ’ed 2 back). Change to jockey Tyler Gaffalione adds to the appeal.

Del Mar Race 6 — 4:21 EST — BC Sprint — 6 Furlongs Dirt

Top Pick #10 Bentornato 5-2 No surprise here as likely fave has top jockey Irad Ortiz in the saddle. Never out of the money, and loves the distance (5-4-1-0).

Top Longshot #13 Madhouse 30-1 Will be winging it up front, and super gate rider Luis Saez will be sure to get out front. Needs to step up in class, Lone E8 in the field could be big factor.

Del Mar Race 7 — 5:01 EST — BC Distaff — 1 ⅛ Mile Dirt

Top Pick #8 Seismic Beauty 9-5 Trainer Bob Baffert has this runner primed and ready with super workouts in tow. Last time out, won nicely at Delmar and looks to repeat.

Top Longshot #13 Regaled 30-1 If a speed duel breaks out, this runner could take advantage at a price to be in the mix. Has to step up in class, but the flow of the race will help the cause.

Del Mar Race 8 — 5:41 EST — BC Turf — 1 ½ Miles

Top Pick #10 El Cordobes 15-1 Top Euro trainer Charles Appleby has a solid runner here with staying power. Also has a “P4” rating by Brisnet, which hits at 43% in this marathon (11).

Top Contender #8 Minnie Hauk(Ire) 8-5 Certainly looks like the OTB, and ran 2nd in The Arc last out, a bigtime prep race here. Strong closing kick should do the job.

Top Longshot #7 Silawi 30-1 Should be prominent early on, and 1st time running in N/A last out cut solid fractions in a big field at Woodbine on a firm course. Could be interesting here.

Del Mar Race 9 — 6:25 EST — BC Classic — 1 ¼ Miles Dirt

Top Pick #5 Forever Young 7-2 Word around town in Delmar is this Japanese runner is ready to fire a big one. The scratch of Sovereignty, while unfortunate for fans, improves chances.

Top Contender #9 Journalism 5-1 This runner has run great races every time the gates open. Last time out at Delmar, ran 2nd to Fierceness, turns the tables here.

Del Mar Race 10 — 7:05 EST — BC Mile — Turf

Top Pick #10 Jonquil(GB) 10-1 Last time out was 1st time in N/A, and closed impressively to finish 2nd in Gr1 Turf Mile at Keeneland. Switch to super turf jockey Colin Keane is nice.

Top Contender #4 The Lion In Winter(Ire) 6-1 Top turf trainer Aiden O’Brien has this runner as his only entrant here. Has raced in nothing but solid stakes races before arriving here.

Del Mar Race 11 — 7:45 EST — BC Dirt Mile — 1 Mile Dirt

Top Pick #7 Citizen Bull 10-1 Last time out showed why Delmar is his sandbox. Delmar top jockey JJ Hernandez stays aboard and trainer Bob Baffert has him ready to go.

Top Contender #10 White Abario 8-1 Has been off form lately, but trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has runner firing bullets for return. A clean ride from Irad Ortiz would do the trick.

Del Mar Race 12 — 8:25 EST — BC Filly & Mare Turf — 1 ⅜ Mile

Top Pick #9 Cinderella’s Dream(GB) 9-2 Ran 2nd in last year’s edition of this race, and has had a steady diet of Gr1 races across the pond preparing for return. Gets it done this time.

Top Contender #6 Diamond Rain(GB) 6-1 Big time closing kick in this marathon will fit well here. Trainer Charles Appleby has my top 2 picks here.

Top Longshot #2 Stellify 30-1 Great post for a runner with speed, and son of Justify is just that horse. Need to step up in class and also break the “Kentucky Downs Curse” to find the winners circle, but would fill out trifecta’s and exacta’s nicely.

It will be a great day and many opportunities to put your pens and pencils (and highlighters) to work with 9 Breeders’ Cup Races to breakdown. So thanks for taking the ride with us, and tune in to a Podcast today at 12:30 on Capital Sports Network where we will adjust to any scratches that could affect the races. Good Luck…and Let ’em Run.