Let ’em Run Happy Hour with John Kostin, live at 3 p.m. Friday

Let ’em Run Happy Hour Sets the Tone for the Weekend

Friday afternoons are for racing talk, strong opinions, and getting positioned for the weekend. That is exactly what Let ’em Run presents Friday Happy Hour delivers. The show continues to grow as a go-to spot for horseplayers who want insight without the fluff.

The focus stays on upcoming cards, betting angles, and how to approach the weekend bankroll. The conversation is relaxed, but the analysis stays sharp. This is not about chasing every race. It is about finding value and understanding where the opportunities really are.

Smart Racing Talk Without the Noise

Let ’em Run Happy Hour leans into real handicapping conversations. The show breaks down form cycles, pace scenarios, and trainer intent. It avoids overcomplicating things. The goal is clarity, not confusion.

Viewers get a feel for how seasoned bettors think. That includes when to press and when to pass. It also includes understanding why certain races matter more than others. Fridays are about preparation, and the show reflects that mindset.

The atmosphere stays loose, but the information is serious. That balance is what keeps people coming back.

Saturday Brings More Let ’em Run Coverage

The conversation does not stop on Friday. Fans can also catch John Kostin and Fred York on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Their show continues the Let ’em Run approach with a deeper dive into the day’s racing action.

Kostin and York bring experience and perspective. They focus on race structure, wagering strategy, and how to attack key sequences. The show is designed to help bettors make informed decisions before post time.

Saturday’s show pairs perfectly with Friday Happy Hour. One sets the table. The other helps you eat.

Building Momentum Into the Racing Weekend

Let ’em Run continues to build a community around thoughtful racing content. The shows respect the audience’s intelligence. They also respect the difficulty of the game.

Friday Happy Hour starts the weekend with confidence. Saturday’s show sharpens the final approach. Together, they offer a complete setup for players who want to be ready when the gates open.

If you are looking for racing talk that values preparation, discipline, and smart wagering, Let ’em Run delivers exactly that.

You can watch the Friday show live here on Sports Talk Florida at 3 p.m EST.