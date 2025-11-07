Let ’em Run heads to Big A for another pick 5

Aqueduct Overview

Let ’em Run is ready to roll at Aqueduct with three nice stakes races in the Late Pick 5, and we’ll also look at the race of the day at Churchill Downs — The River City Stakes — with a full field of 11 runners ready to go.

Aqueduct

Race 6 2:10 EST 1 ⅛ Dirt Alw88K N1X

Top Pick #1 Dreamlike 5-2 Posted last best BSF last out, and #1 Prime Power is a plus. Trainer Linda Rice and jockey Kendrick Caramouche win a lot together (31% last 60 days).

Top Contender #5 Commuted 4-1 This speedy runner should find the front looking for 3 in a row. Already beat the Top Pick last 2x out. May have some company from #4 Georgia Magic.

Race 7 2:39 EST 1 ⅛ Turf The Hill Prince Stakes Gr3 200K

Top Pick #6 Stars and Strides 2-1 Runner continues to improve for the potent combo of Mott and Alvarado. Stepping up in class, but BSF’s fit this race like a glove.

Top Contender #1 Noble Confessor 5-1 Blinkers should sharpen speed from the rail, and looks to be the class of the field. The #1 Prime Power adds to the appeal as well.

Top Longshot #8 Mayor of Midnight (Ire) Top jock Flavien Prat jumps aboard and was on for runners last win 2 back. Shortening up a concern, but trainer Chad Brown spots runners where they win.

Race 8 3:09 EST 1 1/16 Turf MSW 80K

(would consider going deep here in P5 plays)

Top Pick #10 Make a Prediction 9-2 Ran with a big field last out, and the runner has the most experience in the field. Blinkers on a plus, as well as #1 Prime Power.

Top Contender #4 Snickery 6-1 Recently gelded, and change to jockey Javier Castellano a plus. Stretching out in distance fits breeding well, and trainer Mark Casse excels with 2 y.o.’s.

NOTE: If AE #13 Jack’s World 4-1 gets in (very likely), then would include this runner, as a clean break with jockey Dylan Davis could get the win. Trainer Linda Rice 20% with 2 y.o.’s.

Race 9 3:39 EST 1 ⅛ Dirt The Mother Goose Stakes Gr2 300K

(Great Betting Race)

Top Pick & Best Bet #7 Cue the Duckboats 6-1 Ran very wide last out on Synthetic, and trainer Bill Mott had runner on synthetic by design, as he is 3 for 3 when runners go from synthetic to dirt. She has also won at this distance already 4 back at Churchill (only runner in field to do so).

Top Contender #3 Lemon Zest 9-2 Could find a lonely lead with top jock Flavien Prat in the irons for trainer Brad Cox. Prat and Cox win a lot together as well (35%).

Top Longshot #1 Being Myself 6-1 Change to jockey John Velazquez, #1 Primer Power, rail position all add up to a big shot. Looking to win in a row, and getting better each time out.

Race 10 4:09 EST 1 ⅜ Turf The Long Island Stakes Gr3 250K

Top Pick #3 Beach Bomb (SAf) 3-1 Runner is very familiar with this marathon distance, and just missed last out at the distance here at the Big A. Jockey Javier Castellano will find the wire this time around.

Top Contender #7 Alluring Angel (GB) 8-1 One of two Trainer Bill Mott’s entries, this runner ran behind top pick last out for 3rd. Big chance at a nice price.

Top Contender #6 Immensitude 4-1 The other Mott trainee could find the front, and with top jock Junior Alvarado up, tight to leave her out of the equation. Should be very interesting race to watch unfold.

Churchill Downs

Race 11 5:55 EST 1 ⅛ Turf The River City Stakes Gr3 300K

Top Pick #5 Chasing the Crown 7-2 Likely to be bet down by post time, but this runner loves C.D. (6-4-2-0). Jockey Tyler Gaffalione stays aboard and should get another good pace to close into.

Top Longshot #3 Quatrocento 20-1 Needs to find a little more to hang on at longer distance today, but raced with some real tough customers last out in the Keeneland Turf Mile (Rhetorical,Program Trading,Brilliant Berti), none of those guys are here. Can fill out exotics at a nice price.

Be sure to tune in today for our “Happy Hour Podcast” at 3pm today, on Capital Sports Network, where myself and John Kostin will breakdown The River City Stakes at Churchill with more detail. On Saturday at 12:30 we will do our “Let ’em Run Roundup” and look deep into the Late P5 at Aqueduct for Saturday’s card.

So stay tuned, thanks for checking in, and as always “Let ‘em Run”.