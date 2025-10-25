Let ’em Run in final stretch run before Breeders’ Cup

Let ’em Run: Late Pick 5 at BAQ & Churchill Downs Derby Prep

Let ’em Run dives again into the Late Pick 5 at Belmont at the Big A (BAQ) with our Top Picks and Contenders, plus a Kentucky Derby Prep Race at Churchill Downs on Sunday, in today’s run-up.

Then on Saturday at 12:30 PM EST, catch our YouTube show on Capital Sports Network, as we break down the late Pick 5 at Belmont at the Big A, loaded with four big stakes races. John will also cover the Late Pick 5 at Keeneland, wrapping up their final weekend of the Fall Meet.

In addition, we'll continue updating our two big Breeders' Cup shows on Thursday (10/30) and Friday (10/31) — leading right into the biggest weekend in racing.

Belmont at the Big A (BAQ)

Race 7 – 3:21 EST – The Empire Distaff – $250K – 1⅛ Mile (Dirt)

Top Pick: #2 Bernietakescharge (5-2) – If she cycles back to her 2nd and 4th race form, she’ll be tough. Last out was a G1 where she was overmatched. Back where she belongs with the highest Timeform early pace (123).

Top Contender: #4 Kay Cup (3-1) – One of three entered by Jorge Abreu, who hits 27% off this type of layoff. With Manny Franco aboard, expect a big run fresh.

Race 8 – 3:53 EST – The Iroquois – $200K – 6½ Furlongs (Dirt)

Top Pick: #3 My Mane Squeeze (8-5) – The Bris #1 Prime Power says it all. Loves BAQ and gets hot jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. BSF 100 two back wins this.

Top Contender: #6 Stonewall Star (8-1) – Cuts back in distance and can stalk and close. 5-for-9 at BAQ, with Dylan Davis heating up in the irons.

Race 9 – 4:24 EST – The Ticonderoga – $200K – 1 1/16 Mile (Turf)

Top Pick / Speed Play of the Day: #1 Spinning Colors (3-1) – Dylan Davis won’t hold back from the rail. E8 Bris rating and strong gate speed make her dangerous.

Top Contender: #5 Moonage Daydream (7-2) – Manny Franco stays close and fits this distance perfectly. Third off the layoff adds value.

Race 10 – 4:53 EST – The Empire Classic – $250K – 1⅛ Mile (Dirt)

Top Pick: #1 Doc Sullivan (3-1) – Class of the field. From the rail, Rosario can save ground and time the stretch move perfectly.

Top Contender: #5 Bank Frenzy (2-1) – Loves this track and reunites with Manny Franco. Dangerous if fit off the layoff.

Race 11 – 5:22 EST – MSW $80K – 1 Mile (Turf)

Top Pick: #5 Askingforafriend (3-1) – Cutback to a mile suits perfectly. Ricardo Santana Jr. must break clean and go. Maker barn hot.

Top Contender: #9 New York Scrappy (7-2) – Casse’s colt is razor sharp with solid works. Three turf placings, and Dylan Davis is one of the best turf closers in New York.

Churchill Downs

Race 10 – 5:22 EST – The Street Sense (G3) – 1 1/16 Mile (Dirt)

Early Kentucky Derby Prep races may lack full points value, but the real bonus comes when they’re run under the twin spires. A compact yet talented field lines up here, offering betting value with no standout heavy favorite.

The #3 Universe (5-2) is the morning-line choice after running third in the G1 Champagne, but we’ll take a shot with #2 Ganaas (5-1), aiming for three straight wins. Though bred more for turf (War Front/Danzig), his dirt speed is legit, and he projects as the lone “E” runner per Brisnet. If he gets loose early, watch out.

Thursday, John and Fred were joined by two heavyweight cappers on the scene, Gus Alonso and Dave Rutkin. The group broke down everything you would need to know to crush your ticket next weekend at the Breeders' Cup.

Yesterday, John and Fred had a look at the weekend action, featuring Saturday's stakes action and late Pick 5 strategy.

As always, good luck, and Let ’em Run!