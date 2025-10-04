Let ’em Run: Join Fred and John live today 10:30 a.m. EDT

Let ’em Run Live Today: Belmont at the Big A + Keeneland Breakdown

The wait is over. It’s Saturday morning and that means it’s time for another live broadcast of Let ’em Run on Capital Sports Network. Join us today at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on YouTube or on X for a full hour of horse racing talk, handicapping insights, and, of course, our official Pick 5 selections.

Today, we’re locking in on Belmont at the Big A, one of the most competitive cards of the weekend, and we’ll break down the entire Late Pick 5 sequence. These races are loaded with storylines, big fields, and plenty of chances to find value. It’s going to be fast, it’s going to be firm, and it’s going to be a show you don’t want to miss.

But that’s not all. While we’re taking a deep dive into Belmont, John Kostin will shift his focus to Keeneland, one of the most beautiful racetracks in the country and a spot that always delivers top-class racing. With the fall meet rolling, Keeneland is where contenders make their names for the Breeders’ Cup, and John will walk you through the Late Pick 5that features high-quality fields, big purses, and potential longshots waiting to light up the tote board.

What makes Let ’em Run Happy Hour and Saturday live shows unique?

It is the mix of styles. Fred will be zeroing in on Belmont’s turf-heavy card and identifying where the pace will make or break the race. John, on the other hand, brings years of contest experience and sharp betting strategy, highlighting angles that casual fans might overlook. Together, it’s the perfect blend of handicapping and betting insight — and it’s all streaming live so you can play along in real time.

So, grab your program, fire up your Capital Sports Network feed, and tune in at 10:30 a.m. right here: Watch Live on YouTube.

It’s Belmont at the Big A. It’s Keeneland’s finest. It’s racing Saturday with Let ’em Run.

And as always — Let ’em Run.