Let ’em Run launches new format, starting with Aqueduct

Let ’em Run Roundup Introduction

Time to have Let ’em Run roll out a new and improved weekly edition of our racing analysis. We will be looking at races with our new format, the Let ’em Run Roundup, where we will breakdown the late races from whichever track we are featuring.This week it’s Aqueduct.

We will also provide some possible bets to look at, and give insight to allow YOU to make your own picks, and use whatever info you see fit. As we move forward, we will be looking to jump on additional races, tracks and other features to come…so stay tuned.

Race 6 — 2:10 EST — 6 Furlongs Dirt Alw 81KN1X

Interesting field of 10 runners, with 2 AE’s ready to join the party if needed. Looking to the #5 Long Legged Queen 4-1, to follow up her last race with another strong effort. She is back in the barn of Joseph Lee and will be running hard in the stretch. The #10 One Last Knock 5-2 may have to overcome a tough post, but has the speed to do just that.

Bet: Daily Double 5,10,12 / 7

Race 7 — 2:39 EST — 1 ⅜ Mile Turf — The Jockey Club Oaks Gr3 350K

Race of the Day, with some very strong runners. Going to lean heavily here on #7 Laurelin 8-5, who has shown a strong affinity for the Aqueduct turf (3 for 3). Took some time off before returning to race in The QEII Cup at Keeneland, and 2nd off the layoff should be ready to pounce. Trainer Graham Motion and Jockey Kendrick Caramouche add to the appeal.

Bet: Exacta 7 over 3,4,5

Race 8 — 3:09 EST — 6 ½ Furlongs Dirt Alw 81KN1X

Nice elongated sprint here, with a field that is not heavy in the speed department. The #3 Roofer 8-1 could get away from the field, and while runner has had trouble finishing the job, jockey Ruben Silvera may get the job done if he can get back to the race 5 back. Could look to see #4 Three B’s 5-1 closing late to pick up some pieces.

Bet: W/P/S on 3 (more so if 10-1 or better)

Race 9 — 3:39 EST — 1 ⅛ Mile Turf — The Knickerbocker Stakes 150K

A classy stakes race on turf, and really like #3 Trikari 4-1 with jockey John Velazquez up. Trainer Graham Motion gave this runner a break after last race on 6/28, and today is 2nd off that layoff. Had been running prior with the likes of Wolfie’s Dynaghost, Fort Washington, Carl Spackler and Brilliant Berti, and now it’s his turn to land in the winner’s circle. Also would take a look at #6 Signator 8-1 who is getting blinkers on. My Let’emRun partner, John Kostin loves it when a horse gets blinkers on after likely having them on for recent workouts, which look strong.

Bet 3,4,6 Ex Box W/P/S on 6

Race 10 — 4:09 EST — 1 1/16 Turf MSW 85K

Tough field of runners looking to break their maiden in this turf route race. The #8 Siouxse 7-2, had her BSF jump up when stretching out for the 1st time in the last race. This time she also gets off the rail for the 1st time, and that will help. Interesting 1st time starter #5 Libero 8-1, could come out running as the daughter of Justify. Trainer Chad Brown can get 2.y.o. runners ready first time out. #12 Isadora Duncan (Ire) 4-1, will have to overcome a tough post.

Bet Exacta 8 over 5,9,12

Be sure to tune in and watch all the action on Capital Sports Network at 12:30 as Let ’em Run continues to bring a new, expanded, and sharper approach to racing analysis. Stay locked in — more tracks, more races, more picks, and more improvements are coming. Let’s keep rolling.

NOTE: Prayers for a speedy recovery for jockeys Dylan Davis and Sahin Civaci, who both suffered serious injuries recently, and will be off mounts for a while. May they get well soon.