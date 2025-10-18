Let ’em Run Live Today — Don’t Miss It!

The weekend is here, and that means one thing — it’s time to Let ’em Run! Join John Kostin and Fred York today at 12:30 PM EDT on Capital Sports Network for another can’t-miss live show packed with expert handicapping, betting angles, and all the latest racing talk.

After last week’s big success at Belmont at the Big A, where Fred’s “Speed Play of the Day” came through with a big win, the team is fired up and ready to roll again. John and Fred will break down today’s late Pick 5 at Belmont, featuring four turf races — perfect for those who love deep fields and juicy value plays. They’ll also dive into the Grade 2 Lexus Raven Run Stakes at Keeneland, a loaded 7-furlong dirt race for 3-year-old fillies with a full field of 12 and three AEs waiting to jump in. That means one thing — value is everywhere!

Expect a deep dive into betting strategies, including how to structure tickets and find overlays that others might miss. John will also share some insight into pace setups, while Fred gives his trademark speed analysis and spot plays. If you’ve been following along, you know these guys have been just one leg away from cashing some serious Pick 5s — and today could be the day they hit the big one.

But that’s not all — the team will start looking ahead to the Breeders’ Cup with updates, early angles, and news about their special two-day preview show coming up on October 30 and 31, featuring top guests and insider analysis you won’t find anywhere else.

📺 Watch live at 12:30 PM EDT right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTvp26suvEQ

Whether you’re a casual player or a serious bettor, Let ’em Run is your Saturday destination for sharp insights, smart plays, and a little bit of fun along the way. Grab your coffee, grab your forms, and get ready to Let ’em Run!