Let ’em Run “Rear View Mirror”: How we fared

Let ’em Run “Rear View Mirror” and look ahead to next week’s races

Let ’em Run took a look at The Cigar Mile and The Remsen, which were run at Aqueduct for the last time. At the conclusion of this meet, “The Big A’ will be no longer, as it will be taken down. Our colleague, John Kostin was there for the races.

These are the insights and breakdown of the races that were worth using the “Rear View Mirror.”

Aqueduct

Race 7 Alw 88K

On our Podcast and in the article on Florida Sports Talk, the #6 Life and Times was touted as a “can’t miss” lock, and many had the same feeling. This runner out of Justify, will be one to keep an eye on moving forward. We laid out a chalky P5 that got us to the last leg ready for a payoff…but more on that in Race 11.

Race 8 The NY Stallion Series

Viewers of the Podcast heard John break the race down perfectly. He laid out the top three finishers, and particularly the winner #8 Braverthanyoubelieve, as well as the #10 Hot Currency and #12 Daniella Maria.

Race 9 The Remsen

The top 2 finishers were touted by most pundits, as they met up here again, and produced the top two finishers again in this Derby Prep. Even more solid, was the fact that after the race, it was learned the winner #2 Paladin lost a shoe during the race, had plenty of kickback in his face, but persisted for the win: impressive for a young horse. I had the #11 Talkin, who got in a nice spot early, but looked very green when asked to move.

Race 10 The Cigar Mile

The favorite #7 Bishops Bay lived up to the favorite role, and wore down early frontrunner #2 Mika to just get 1st place. John indicated in the Podcast that he was worried that #2 Mika would cause some trouble up front, and that’s exactly what happened. The #6 Philleas Fog was on a lot of handicappers’ radar for his impressive victory in his initial race, but the #2 Mika was a little faster early on and wore that runner out, to set it up for #7 Bishops Bay.

Race 11 The NY Stallion Series

Local Parx runner, for trainer Butch Reid #2 Parker Boone was expected to wire the field, but was outdone by #9 Sunday Boy, who John did mention as a horse to use in your vertical wagers, and did hit the finish line first. The #13 Combat Mission, locked in second place, and was not on our radar.

Looking Ahead

This weekend, another Derby Prep race is on the tab, The Los Alamitos Futurity, on the line for 10 Derby points to the winner. John and I will also dive into two big races at Gulfstream Park’s Championship meet. Race 8, The Tropical Park Oaks for fillies, and Race 11, The Tropical Park Derby. Both races will be run on the turf, with full fields expected.

We will also continue to look at the last five races at Aqueduct. So tune in to our Happy Hour Podcast on Friday at 3 pm when we break down the two races from Gulfstream Park, and The Los Alamitos Futurity. Then return on Saturday, where John and I will be doing a live Podcast from Monmouth Park, where we are in a NHC Handicapping Contest, with cash prizes and two NHC seats awarded. So tune in, and catch us this weekend on multiple streaming apps and social channels.

And stay tuned, where “Fast horses, meet serious fun…at Let ’em Run”