Let ’em Run recap: scratches, weather put kibosh on tickets

Let ’em Run Review of 11/22/25 and Preview of 11/28/25 and 11/29/25

Let ’em Run went into our “Spanning the Country” segment on Saturday, covering several races at several tracks. At Laurel, the big fields and value expected were dampened by the rain, which reduced the fields in races from 12, 9 and 6… to 5, 6 and 6. Nevertheless, we put our heads together and forged ahead, and here are the results.

Aqueduct – Race 4: The New York Stallion Series

We all landed on the favorite, #7 Sunday Girl who went off at 3-5, but faltered and did not hit the board. We liked #4 Khali Magic to fill out the exacta, and she did better than that, taking top honors and paying $27.16 for the win.

But we had the exacta 7 over 4 in our story, so we have to take a loss.

Laurel Park – Races 6, 7, 8

Race 6: The Willa on the Move

Lots of scratches left a field of 5 runners. One of our picks, #1 Onyx Ten, was a victim of the scratches. We were leaning on #4 Takethemoneyhoney, who ran up into 2nd place. We had strong interest in longshot #9 Miss Harriet, who was 20-1 on the morning line but bet down heavily. She landed in 3rd as expected but only paid $3.80 due to the reduced field.

Race 7: The Dave’s Friend

Our top pick, #6 Maximus Meridius, was scratched. We landed on #8 Prince of Jericho with the Brittany/Sheldon Russell combo, who took the place money at $4.20. Our speed runner, #3 Twisted Ride, took the front but couldn’t sustain and finished fourth.

Race 8: The Richard W. Small

Our advice to single #5 Barbadian Runner paid off for horizontal bettors. He took top prize but returned only $2.80. We couldn’t land any prices in the multiple Pick 3’s John Kostin put out on social and podcasts (not in the story). Two tickets did hit but only paid $36.40.

Our Pick 3 ticket (1,4,10 / 1,3,5,6,8 / 5 — $15 play) did not hit.

Churchill Downs – Race 10: The Commonwealth Turf (G3)

We were very high on #6 Mansetti to take to turf for the first time and be the speed of the speed. This runner rarely fires a bad race, but broke poorly, never reached the front and finished far back. Another runner we noted, #8 Chapman’s Peak, improved again and picked up 2nd place for a payout of $6.38.

But we gave out a W/P/S $20 across-the-board bet in the story, and that one fell flat.

We will once again be breaking down races from around the country as racing season heats back up. Here is the lineup for this week.

Friday 11/28/25 – Happy Hour (3 PM)

We will be looking at two races from Churchill Downs running on Black Friday during our Happy Hour Show at 3:30 PM. Then on Saturday during our 12:30 Let ’em Run Roundup Podcast, we will break down some solid races from around the country.

Friday 11/28/25 – Churchill Downs

Race 10 – 5:25 PM EST

The Mrs. Revere Stakes, 1 1/16 Turf for fillies, field of 12.

Race 11 – 5:54 PM EST

The Clark Stakes, 1⅛ Dirt, open 3-year-olds and up, field of 9.

Saturday 11/29/25 – Let ’em Run Roundup (12:30 PM)

Some excellent turf racing from the West Coast at Del Mar, plus a Kentucky Derby Prep Race from Churchill Downs.

Del Mar

Race 5 – 4:30 PM EST

The Seabiscuit Handicap, 1 1/16 Turf, open 3-year-olds and up, field of 9.

Race 7 – 5:30 PM EST

The Jimmy Durante Stakes, 1 mile Turf, fillies 2-year-olds, field of 11.

Race 9 – 6:30 PM EST

The Hollywood Derby, 1⅛ Turf, open 3-year-olds, field of 9.

Churchill Downs – Kentucky Derby Prep Race

Race 10 – 5:25 PM EST

Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, 1 1/16 Dirt, open 2-year-olds, field of 7.

This race awards 10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the winner.

So tune in and be ready for some deep diving into these races. We will continue to add special guests, events and a growing lineup of podcasts as the horseracing season begins to heat up. Happy Thanksgiving to all — enjoy and be thankful!