Let ’em Run recap: shake it off, move to this weekend

Let ’em Run Review of 11/15/25 and Preview of 11/22/25

Well folks, two things you can always count on with Let ’em Run are:

#1 — we put a lot of effort into providing in-depth analysis of every race we cover, and

#2 — we always tell you exactly how we did — for better or worse.

That honesty sets us apart, and while this past week brought some tough beats, we still found a few bright spots along the way.

The Reality of the Grind

We’ve been doing this for nearly a year now, and let’s be honest — these days never get easier. We went 0-for-6 with our top plays and managed to connect with just one of our top contenders.

When you set yourself up as a place to play Pick 5s, you need to deliver a return on investment. This year, that hasn’t happened often enough. We’ve had some strong weeks, hit a few nice Pick 5 tickets, and showcased some great reads — but at the end of the day, people come here for one thing: winners.

We understand that. You’re investing your time and trust in our breakdowns, and we owe it to you to find more value, more consistency, and more tickets that cash. That’s the standard we set for ourselves, and we’ll keep pushing to meet it.

Aqueduct

Race 6 – Top Pick #1 Dreamlike and Top Contender #5 Commuted could only manage 3rd and 4th place finishes to start the sequence.

Race 7 – Top Contender #1 Noble Confessor ran a sharp race to finish 2nd, returning $5.98 for the effort.

Race 8 – Another pair of near-misses, with Top Contender #4 Snickery and AE pick #13 Jack’s World finishing 3rd and 4th.

Race 9 – Our Best Bet #7 Cue the Duckboats didn’t break well for Junior Alvarado and never factored. Top Contender #3 Lemon Zest checked in 3rd.

Race 10 – For those who stuck with us, there was finally a payoff (see clip attached). Top Contender #7 Alluring Angel hit the winners’ circle and paid a strong $17.82. Top Pick #3 Beach Bomb rounded out the trifecta in 3rd.

Churchill Downs

In the River City Stakes, frontrunner #5 Wolfie’s Dynaghost wired the field and paid $27.68. Our Top Pick #6 Chasing the Crown never got involved under jockey Tyler Gaffalione for trainer Michael Maker.

Looking Ahead

We’ll be back in the saddle Friday at 3 PM for our Happy Hour Podcast on Capital Sports Network, where John Kostin and I will break down Race 7 at Aqueduct — The Jockey Club Oaks Stakes. It’s a marathon turf race with a field of eight going 1⅜ miles.

Then join us Saturday at 12:30 PM for our look at the late Pick 5 sequence at Aqueduct, featuring four of five races on turf.

Finding New Ways to Create Value for Let ’em Run

Going forward, we need to explore different angles to find value for our readers and players. That may mean shifting our focus from simply identifying the top pick to uncovering the right kind of longshots, pace dynamics, or under-the-radar trainer trends that often get overlooked by the public. Sometimes, value comes from finding the horse that doesn’t win — but helps build a profitable ticket when paired with the right contenders.

We also plan to integrate more tools and data models into our approach, from trip notes and sectional timing analysis to overlay detection and track bias reports. The goal isn’t just to pick winners — it’s to find edges that lead to better ROI and more consistent returns for the Let ’em Run community. We’ll keep adapting, keep digging, and keep looking for ways to make every Pick 5 sequence a smarter play.

So join in, stay tuned, and as always — Let ’em Run.