Spanning the Country with Let ’em Run

Let ’em Run Roundup for Saturday 11/22/25

Well it is not exactly “Spanning the Globe”…but we are “Scanning the Country” as Let ’em Run is going to three tracks on Saturday to spice up our game plan.

On our Happy Hour Podcast on Wednesday, myself, John Kostin and Gus Alonso from Twinspires, picked apart Race 10 at Churchill with a fine tooth comb. You can see the replay of the Podcast in the article. So let’s dive in and break it all down for you!!

Aqueduct

Race 4 – 1:10 EST – The New York Stallion Series – 125K – 7 Furlongs (Dirt)

This race has 7 fillies and mares looking to score in a nice 7 Furlong Stakes Race. It is hard to look past #7 Sunday Girl 3-5 with the #1 Brisnet Prime Power getting the #1 jockey Flavian Prat aboard for the ride. Clearly the one to beat, and this post gives this versatile filly options. Looking for #4 Khali Magic 6-1 to fill out the exacta with jockey Ruben Silvera and trainer Rudy Rodriquez giving this 7 y.o. mare another chance to stand in the winners circle. Her race two back would fit nicely here.

Bet: Ex 7 over the 4

Laurel Park

Race 6 – 2:23 EST – The Willa On The Move – 100K – 6 ½ Furlongs (Dirt)

Looks like the best betting race in the sequence, as we are covering races 6, 7 and 8, with a full field of 12 fillies and mares. Leaning on the #4 Takethemoneyhoney 3-1, as this entrant is 2-2 at Laurel and has won before off this type of layoff. Workouts look strong and trainer Michael Moore is hitting at 33%. #1 Onyx Ten 9-2 is in fine form, 3rd off the layoff and looking to win 3 in a row. Trainer Gary Capuano is hitting at 36% and keeps jockey Yedsit Hazlewood in the irons. That combo clicks at 48%. An interesting runner who may hit the board is #9 Miss Harriet at 20-1. Clearly a horse-for-course angle (8-5-0-2). She will need to step up and has the best Timeform Early Pace at 127. Would use her to fill out any tri’s or superfecta’s.

Bet: P3 1,4,10 / 1,3,5,6,8 / 5 — $15 play for $1

Race 7 – 2:52 EST – The Dave’s Friend – 100K – 6 Furlongs (Dirt)

Going to pick #6 Maximus Meridius 4-1 as a solid bet in the sequence. Trainer Robert Reid has this runner in fine form, working out super for return after layoff, and is strong off this type of return to action (31%). Jockey Mychal Sanchez knows the horse well, and the #1 Prime Power is also a plus. The #8 Prince of Jericho 5-2, with the combo of trainer Brittany Russell and jockey Sheldon Russell, gives the M/L favorite a lot of appeal. They are 18-8-3-2 when pairing up over the last 14 days. Horse-for-course and distance looks strong as well. If we are looking for a price underneath, #3 Twisted Ride 8-1 could find the front and hang on for a piece.

Race 8 – 3:22 EST – The Richard W. Small – 100K – 1 ⅛ Mile (Dirt)

Short field of 6 runners, and could be a single in the sequence with #5 Barbadian Runner 6-5. Trainer Henry Walters spots his runners well, and veteran jockey Forest Boyce is very familiar with this entrant. Should sit a nice stalking trip and run by them to the wire. One horse we are hoping to run by is #6 Secret Zipper 9-2, who could break from this outside post and dive over for the lead (124 Timeform Early Pace). Needs to step up in class, but trainer Gary Capuano has been sizzling (36%).

Race 10 – 5:25 EST – The Commonwealth Turf (G3) – 300K – 1 1/16 (Turf)

This is a nice field of 11 three-year-olds with some great value. Likely favorite #2 Troubleshooting 7-2 looks to be the class of the field with a steady diet of stakes races since breaking his maiden. #8 Chapman’s Peak 9-2 is being ridden again by Irad Ortiz Jr., so likely will not see 9-2. This entrant has been improving each time he steps on the track. My top pick is #6 Mansetti 6-1, ridden by “The Baby Face Bandit”, jockey Pietro Moran, also his only mount. The Woodbine invader is the Lone E8 per Brisnet. If he takes to the turf, he could be on the front end a long way.

Bet: $20 W/P/S on #6

Closing Thoughts

Be sure to tune in Saturday at 12:30 on Sports Talk Florida when we will make any adjustments based on scratches and changes. And this weekend more than ever, Let ’em Run Nation is rolling strong with sharp bets, deep fields, and big opportunities across the country. Strap in, jump aboard, and enjoy the ride, because Saturday’s card has everything you need to boost the bankroll. Thanks for hopping aboard — and Let ’em Run!