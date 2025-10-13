Is There Some Movement In The Royals’ Stadium Game?

There have been two developments that could impact John Sherman’s stadium decision

The question of when Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals franchise owner John Sherman is going to come up with a solution to his wish of getting a new baseball venue is still up in the air. But there have been some developments that could impact Sherman’s decision. Jackson County, Missouri residents voted to recall County Executive Frank White, the former Kansas City Royals second baseman who opposed extending a sales tax that would have funded a Major League Baseball Kansas City Royals’ downtown stadium and a renovation of Clark Hunt’s National Football League Chiefs’ football venue. Also a plot of land in downtown Kansas City that could have been a site of a baseball park was sold to the Wichita, Kansas-based Crain Company. Could those two factors push a Sherman decision?

Sherman has a pleasant problem. Does it stay in Jackson County, Missouri or go to nearby Kansas? Kansas politicians are giving the Royals’ ownership some time to study if it makes sense to take the Kansas subsidy offer to move to the state. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed a bill that would give state money to keep Sherman’s business in his state. In Kansas where local politicians have had a stadium funding plan in place for more than a year. Kansas lawmakers approved a proposal that would see STAR bonds used to help pay 75% of the cost of building two stadiums in Kansas. Missouri politicians will pay up to 50 percent of the construction costs of two venues in an attempt to keep the Royals’ and Chiefs’ businesses in the state. Chiefs ownership said it has spent a lot of time working on what makes the most sense for the team and the fans. The stadium game is now in overtime with Kansas and Missouri battling to see which state gets Sherman’s business.

