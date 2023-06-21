John Sherman May Get An Owner’s Dream, A Stadium Bidding War To Land His Franchise

Sherman is looking for a Kansas City ballpark.

The owner of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals franchise, John Sherman, may be getting what every sports owner dreams about. A bidding war for his business. Sherman has been trying to get Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri officials interested in his plan to build a stadium-village in Kansas City. But another municipality in the market wants a chance to lure Sherman. North Kansas City and Clay County elected officials have sent an open letter to Sherman and have announced that they are interested in building a stadium for Sherman’s Royals business. North Kansas City and Clay County want to create a Chicago Wrigley Field-like stadium village for Sherman’s business.

The letter is basically asking Sherman out on the town and reads. “To date, plans and communications have been positive and resulted in an ongoing dialogue that could create a neighborhood-centric ballpark similar to Wrigley Field and the surrounding “Wrigleyville” in Chicago. Our objective is to create a place where fans and visitors to the Northland can enjoy best-in-class sports experiences and “live-work-play” in a thriving and safe urban ballpark neighborhood.” Sherman’s public relations department put out a statement that seemed to indicate that he likes what was written in the latter. “The leaders of North Kansas City and Clay County have presented a progressive and creative vision for a new ballpark and ballpark district in North Kansas City, aligning with the Royals’ vision as we strive to make the best decision for Kansas City. The potential development and public-private partnership opportunity this presents is one we take seriously.” No mention of money and how much taxpayers’ dollars would be needed. But Sherman is not dismissing Kansas City and Jackson County because that would not work in the stadium game. You need leverage and playing one area off against another is essential in the stadium game.

