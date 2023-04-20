Las Vegas Athletics? Not So Fast

Athletics’ ownership has a tentative deal to buy Las Vegas property that could be used for a stadium.

As of right now, Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics franchise plays its home games in Oakland. That could change but before the Las Vegas Athletics make a 2027 debut, there are many steps that must be taken. John Fisher, the owner of the Oakland Athletics, needs to officially purchase a tract of land for the stadium and then there is the matter of financing the stadium. And has the city of Oakland really walked away from the stadium game and slammed the door in Fisher’s face? No never means no in the stadium game so there is a possibility that Oakland and Alameda County politicians could return to the bargaining table and finish the Howard Terminal, Oakland waterfront baseball stadium-village deal.

The Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred seems to be on board with a possible Athletics franchise relocation. “We support the A’s turning their focus on Las Vegas and look forward to them bringing finality to this process by the end of the year,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas put out a statement that basically told John Fisher don’t let the door hit you on the way out. “Oakland has worked incredibly hard to reach an agreement with the A’s. Countless residents have engaged in the community benefits process. I thank everyone who has worked for a win-win deal. The A’s are not committed to Oakland. It’s time to move on.” Now Oakland A’s President and Nevada registered lobbyist Dave Kaval has to pry money out of Las Vegas, Clark County and Nevada elected officials to help pay the estimated one half billion dollar cost of a 30,000 seat stadium that would have a retractable roof. That might be a difficult task. After all, Las Vegas is no longer competing with Oakland for the baseball team.

