Long Way To Go Before A Rays’ Ownership Sale

No sale is expected soon.

At some point Stu Sternberg could sell his Major League Baseball Tampa Bay Rays’ franchise. There seems to be a framework that could allow Sternberg to sell the business to Jacksonville, Florida developer Patrick Zalupski and others but there is a long way to go before that happens. And even if that occurs, Major League Baseball officials have to vet the potential buyers to make sure they have the wherewithal not only to buy the Rays’ business but also to support the franchise on the field meaning can they support a roster of players. Major League Baseball owners then have to vote on whether they want the Zalupski group.

But that has not stopped Tampa Bay politicians from talking about building a Rays’ baseball park. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called the framework of a potential deal of the Rays business changing hands “a very positive step” and said her city’s “bid is dusted off and we’ve sharpened our pencils,” while St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he’s “excited about the possibility of new ownership” and focused on ” the fulfillment of the economic promises made to the historic Gas Plant District community.” Sternberg and Rays’ ownership had worked out a deal with the city of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County, Florida to build a stadium but Sternberg pulled out of the deal. Sternburg struck out in his attempt to build a baseball park in Ybor City and even though that plot of land is still available in Tampa, it appears that a women’s 15,000-seat soccer venue could be built on that land. The Tampa Bay Sun FC ownership group wants to build a stadium-village on that land just like Sternberg once did. Whatever happens in the future with the potential ownership agreement, there is one thing certain. Rays’ baseball will be played in renovated St. Petersburg stadium through 2028.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

The Tampa Bay Sun’s ownership wants to put a soccer stadium in Ybor City.