Maryland And Orioles Ownership Trying To Hammer Out A New Stadium Deal

The rubber is about ready to hit the road in Baltimore where Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Stadium Authority chairman Craig Thompson will be meeting with Baltimore Orioles’ owner John Angelos with one object in mind. To get Angelos to agree to a new long-term lease at Baltimore’s baseball stadium. At the moment, there is no MLB ready city available to take in a franchise. There have been rumors Angelos is ready to go to Nashville with his business but in January, Angelos said. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here. The Orioles are going to be here for the long term. We have been here, and I’ve said many times publicly, unsolicited, unprompted, we’re never going anywhere.” But people who root for the Orioles might not have any tolerance for Angelos after he and the state of Maryland could not reach a lease agreement in January for the Orioles’ use of the state-owned Baltimore baseball park. Angelos’ lease with the city ends on December 31st, 2023. Moore may be looking to build a village around the park which is adjacent to the city’s football stadium. Moore recently took a look at the Cobb County, Georgia stadium-village complex built for the Atlanta Braves MLB franchise. The Battery complex is heavily subsidized with local taxpayers’ funding. Moore went to The Battery to check it out.

In January, the Orioles public relations department and Moore put out a statement that the two sides want a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” for the stadium. Maryland allocated $600 million to renovate the Baltimore baseball park. Recently the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens ownership signed a deal with the Maryland Stadium Authority to remain in the Baltimore city owned football field through 2037. The football stadium is getting a $600 million makeover.

