Minor League Baseball’s Eugene Emeralds Ownership Is Hoping Medford Voters Raise A Local Hotel Motel Tax

Emeralds ownership would like to build a stadium in Medford and move the business there by 2027.

Minor League Baseball’s Eugene Emeralds’ ownership group will be watching election results in Medford, Oregon on November 4th even though there is no specific stadium building issue on the ballot. Early voting has started. Why would a Minor League Baseball ownership group in Eugene, Oregon be interested in what is going on in Medford? Emeralds’ ownership has pitched the idea of building a stadium, that could cost $90 million, in Medford. Emeralds’ ownership more than likely won’t pick up the entire tab, Medford would have to kick in public money. Medford city officials are pushing for the passage of Measure 15-238. If approved, Measure 15-238 would raise Medford’s hotel and motel tax by two percent. Some of that money could go to the development of a stadium-village in town.

The Eugene Emeralds baseball team is a High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants organization. The partnership began in 2021. That year, 2021, Major League Baseball reorganized the minor leagues. MLB created an entity called the Professional Development League and cut the number of minor league teams affiliated with MLB to 120. MLB also created a new set of rules for working conditions and team facilities and gave local owners and municipalities four years to either renovate or build new stadiums in that time frame or have a deal in place for a new or renovated facility. The Emeralds ownership and Eugene politicians came up with a plan for a new facility and sent the proposal out for a vote. Eugene residents in May 2024 said no to allocating $15 million in public funding to help pay for the stadium. Emeralds’ ownership wants Medford voters to say yes. There is no plan C for Emeralds ownership. For the Emeralds owners, it’s Medford or bust.

