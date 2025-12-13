Stadium issues and labor issues will delay expansion.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has spent years discussing the league’s desire to add two new franchises, but the timeline continues to stretch further into the future. While expansion remains a long‑term goal for MLB, the league’s most pressing obstacle has not changed: stadium uncertainty in several key markets.

For years, MLB has insisted that expansion cannot move forward until the stadium situations in Oakland and Tampa Bay were resolved. Now, with Oakland’s relocation to Las Vegas underway, one major hurdle appears to be clearing. But even that transition is proving more complicated—and more expensive—than originally projected.

Oakland’s Move to Las Vegas Brings New Financial Challenges

John Fisher’s relocation of the Athletics from Oakland to Las Vegas, with a temporary stop in West Sacramento, was supposed to be the cleanest part of MLB’s stadium puzzle. Instead, the move has become a costly and politically sensitive undertaking.

Tourism in Las Vegas has softened, raising questions about Fisher’s plan to draw roughly 8,000 visitors per game to the new ballpark. Construction costs have also risen, and the financial burden of the relocation is expected to exceed early estimates. While MLB considers the Oakland issue “resolved,” the economic realities of the move continue to cast uncertainty over the franchise’s long‑term stability.

Tampa Bay’s Stadium Problem Remains Unsettled

The Tampa Bay Rays are preparing for new ownership, but the franchise’s long‑standing stadium dilemma persists. MLB has made it clear that Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg is no longer a viable long‑term home. The league wants a modern, revenue‑generating ballpark located somewhere within the broader Tampa Bay region.

Manfred remains publicly optimistic, suggesting that new ownership will bring a “clean slate” and fresh political relationships. He believes local leaders will eventually craft a public‑private partnership capable of delivering a new stadium. But optimism does not equal progress, and the lack of a finalized plan continues to stall MLB’s broader expansion ambitions.

Other Stadium Issues Add to the Delay

Even beyond Tampa Bay, several franchises face unresolved stadium questions. The Angels in Anaheim, the Royals in Kansas City, and potentially the White Sox in Chicago are all exploring new ballpark options. Until those situations stabilize, MLB is unlikely to commit to expansion.

Compounding the delays, MLB must also negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement and finalize national and international media deals—two massive undertakings that will shape the league’s financial future.

Expansion Will Have to Wait

For now, MLB expansion remains more aspiration than action. Until stadium issues across multiple markets are resolved and the league completes its next round of labor and media negotiations, Manfred’s long‑discussed plan to add two new franchises will remain on the back burner.



