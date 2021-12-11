MLB Gets Pennsylvania Taxpayers Money To Renovate Reading’s Minor League Stadium

The team owners threatened to move to another city.

Remember when Minor League Baseball’s Reading Fightin’ Phils ownership was ready to take its baseball and move to another city? You can forget about that happening as various levels of government in Pennsylvania have come up with money to renovate the Fighting’ Phils baseball park. Major League Baseball owners eviscerated a partnership with Minor League Baseball after the 2020 season. In a thorough sweep of the minor league baseball business, more than 40 minor league baseball franchises were extinguished in time for the 2021 season. Some of those remaining minor league owners with parks that need improvement better do what is right for MLB or risk losing their affiliate licenses. Minor League operators better watch out. If a franchise owner doesn’t have a stadium up to whatever Major League Baseball owners’ standards are, MLB issued a warning, get a new stadium built or renovate your stadium or else. The owners of the Reading Fightin’ Phils Double A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies put politicians on notice. Build a new stadium or renovate the present one or your affiliate license is gone. Reading is about 63 miles northwest of Philadelphia and MLB franchises like having nearby affiliates as long as those affiliates play by MLB rules. Who is the majority owner of the Reading Fightin’ Phils? Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies ownership.

MLB wants certain standards met. In Reading, parking, locker rooms, weight rooms, and eating spaces need to be improved. After all, MLB has arbitrary standards. The money is arriving. Pennsylvania is investing $7.5 million in the project. The city of Reading, Berks County and Phillies ownership is also throwing money into the planned $16.5 million renovation. Fightin’ Phils ownership claims the renovated stadium will be an economic generator. MLB got its way in Reading.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191