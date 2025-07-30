MLB This Week, The Good And Bad

The business has some real problems.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has had a tough week. There was a confrontation with Bryce Harper over the upcoming owners-players collective bargaining negotiations because the owners are thinking about discussing a salary cap when the two sides get together at the bargaining table. On the plus side, it appears that Major League Baseball will set an attendance record on August 2nd when the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. But Manfred has a very real problem as do the 30 owners and the players. Is Major League Baseball on the up and up? Two Cleveland Guardians players have been suspended for inappropriate behavior.

Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting. He is the second Cleveland player to be put on paid leave. Luis Ortiz is also on non-disciplinary leave through August 31st. Ortiz is reportedly being investigated for suspicious gambling activity. The Guardians’ organization put out a statement acknowledging there is a problem. “The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that as part of their sports betting investigation Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave per an agreement with the Players Association. We have been informed that no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted. The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league’s confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate.” MLB is investigating. Tucupita Marcano was banned for life in June 2024. Michael Kelly, Jay Groome, Jose Rodriguez, and Andrew Saalfrank were suspended for one year in June 2024. Umpire Pat Hoberg was let go in February for sharing gambling accounts with a friend who bet on baseball. MLB has a much bigger problem than imposing a salary cap on players.

