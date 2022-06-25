Moose And Squirrel Fate In Richmond Coming Soon

MLB has told Richmond, Virginia elected officials to get us a new minor league park or else.

Will Moose and Squirrel be victorious or will Boris Badenov, Natasha Fatale, the Fearless Leader and Mr. Big end the Minor League Baseball Class Double A Richmond Flying Squirrels franchise? The city of Richmond, Virginia put out a Request For Proposal to develop a parcel of property within the city limits and the owners of the Richmond Flying Squirrels are one of the three groups that could win the right to develop the property. Major League Baseball is not happy with the city’s present stadium and has demanded either a new ballpark or an upgrade to the present park by the beginning of the 2025 season or else. The “or else” is Richmond Flying Squirrels franchise will be flying off to another city that is willing to build a stadium. Richmond officials would like to build a park to accommodate Flying Squirrels’ and the Virginia Commonwealth University baseball games. Richmond officials requested private developers to submit conceptual plans to transform a Richmond parcel of land into an “entertainment destination” complete with a new stadium that also features housing, offices and retail shopping.

The Richmond ballpark is 37 years old and the facility, according to Major League Baseball, is at the end of its usefulness. The ballpark hosted the Triple A Richmond Braves from 1985 through the 2008 season but the parent Atlanta Braves organization moved the team to Gwinnett, Georgia. This Richmond team is a minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants organization. In 2021, the Warren County, Kentucky, Downtown Economic Development Authority committed about $3 million to upgrade the Bowling Green ballpark to keep the Hot Rods in town. MLB has demanded cities to upgrade minor league parks and this is nothing new as in 1990 MLB made the same demands which ultimately cost some cities teams after those cities said no to MLB.

