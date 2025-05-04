On Cinco De Mayo American Sports Owners Eye Mexico Pesos

It really is a beer holiday.

It is Cinco de Mayo, a beer branded holiday that somehow resonates with Americans who celebrate it at drinking establishments and who do not have a real knowledge of why it is a minor holiday in Mexico. On May 5th, 1862, an undermanned Mexican army defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. It was the last time a European nation attacked a North American country. In 2025, even though Mexico is in a trade war with the United States, it still is a good time to look at what is happening with United States sports leagues pushing products into Mexico in the foreseeable future. Mexico is a growing sports market. Major League Baseball did not schedule any regular season games in the country in 2025 although there were two pre-season contests in Monterrey, Mexico. There were suggestions made more than two decades ago that Monterrey, which is not far from the Texas border, seemed to have a corporate market that Major League Baseball would want. If Major League Baseball expands or approves a franchise relocation, Monterrey could be in the mix along with Mexico City.

The National Football League will not return to Mexico City in 2025. There was no place to play because of stadium renovations. The NBA also has eyes on Mexico and has staged regular season games in Mexico City. NBA owners seem to be infatuated with Mexico City. Recently, however, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a conference that Las Vegas, Seattle and Vancouver are leading candidates for an NBA expansion franchise. The National Hockey League is interested in holding a game in Mexico City. Canada, Mexico and the US have combined to host soccer’s 2026 Men’s World Cup. There are pesos on the table which means American based sports organizations will continue doing business in Mexico.

