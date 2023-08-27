Royals Owner Continues Push For A Kansas City Area Baseball Stadium-Village

John Sherman wants to start the project as soon as possible.

The owner of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals franchise, John Sherman, has been pushing a plan to build a stadium-village somewhere in the Kansas City area. Sherman’s goal was to move his business downtown but he also may be looking at North Kansas City. Regardless, the location of the project does not really matter at the moment. What matters is where Sherman will be able to get about a billion dollars in public funds to help pay for his Royals stadium-village. Sherman will have the architect’s drawing of the planned stadium-village which really does not mean all that much. Again, it is extracting public funding that is important. Sherman has released some preliminary cost estimates. The Royals owner said his ballpark project will cost $2 billion. Sherman is of the opinion that his project will create more than 20,000 jobs and will generate $1.4 billion in labor income and $2.8 billion in total economic output from construction. Sherman believes it will take about three years to complete the project. He went on to write in a letter to Kansas City Royals supporters that the inaugural year of the new ballpark is expected to generate some $185 million more in regional economic output than the existing Royals ballpark or The K presently does.

“We are committed to doing this right,” Sherman wrote in his letter to Royals fans. “This is a huge decision for us. We’re focused on playing the long game for the region we call home. In late September, we plan to announce which site will best fulfill our pledge to Kansas City to create powerful community impact, generate sustainable economic activity in the county, city, and state, and greater opportunity for the citizens of our region.” Sherman has pitted Jackson County against Clay County in the stadium game to land his Royals stadium-village.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

