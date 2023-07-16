Royals Owner Looking For Public Money For A New Baseball Park

John Sherman wants out of his present stadium.

It seems that every day another sports franchise owner wants some public funding for either a new or renovated stadium. It is not quite every day but it is happening regularly. In Kansas City, the owner of the Major League Baseball Royals John Sherman has been pushing for a new stadium almost since the day he purchased the team. Sherman now says that he will pick out a stadium site by summer’s end and expects public funding to help him build the stadium and whatever else he plans that will surround the stadium. The price tag on Sherman’s plan? About $2 billion give or take a few hundred million.

Sherman’s business operates at a stadium that was funded by Jackson County, Missouri more than 50 years ago and renovations of the building were funded by Jackson County taxpayers. Sherman is ready to go to that well again but another interested party has emerged. “We want them to give us their best shot,” Sherman said of Jackson County. “And we’re going to give them our best shot to do it there. But I think we should be clear that there is certainly an alternative to that area. A new stadium will generate more revenue than this one does. In addition to that, we will control surrounding real estate that will also generate revenue for the club.” North Kansas City and Clay County politicians also want to evaluate Sherman’s plan releasing a letter. “To date, plans and communications have been positive and resulted in an ongoing dialogue that could create a neighborhood-centric ballpark- similar to Wrigley Field and the surrounding “Wrigleyville” in Chicago. Our objective is to create a place where fans and visitors to the Northland can enjoy best-in-class sports experiences and “live-work-play” in a thriving and safe urban ballpark neighborhood.” Sherman is playing the stadium game.

