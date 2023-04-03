Sportico Claims The Yankees Are MLB’s Most Valuable Team



All teams allegedly are worth more than a billion dollars.

Sportico has come up with its list of what each Major League Baseball franchise is worth. It is a futile exercise because a sports franchise is only worth as much as someone is willing to pay to buy it. Case in point. In 2020, Steve Cohen decided to spend more than two billion dollars to buy the New York Mets Major League Baseball franchise. Cohen made a vanity purchase because he wanted a team and is spending money on his business. A team is worth whatever the seller gets from a potential buyer and it doesn’t matter what Forbes or Sportico writers think a team is worth. Sportico has the New York Yankees as the industry’s most valuable franchise. George Steinbrenner and his partners bought the team in 1973 for a reported $10 million. Hal Steinbrenner and his partners could get, according to Sportico, $7.13 billion if Hal Steinbrenner and his partners wanted to dispose of the business and found someone who wanted to buy it.

The Yankees franchise is worth four billion dollars more than Cohen’s Mets which comes in sixth in the Sportico valuations behind Los Angeles, Boston, the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco. For what it is worth, the Dodgers business is valued at $5.24 billion. John Henry’s Red Sox business is pegged at $5.21 billion. The Ricketts family-owned Cubs is worth $4.69 billion. The San Francisco Giants franchise is worth $3.81 billion. It is hard to believe that Cohen’s Mets are worth only $2.8 billion. A’s owner John Fischer, who is looking for a new ballpark in either Oakland or Las Vegas, has a business worth more than the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Kansas City Royals, the stadium needy Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins. The Marlins’ franchise is worth slightly more than a billion dollars.

