T-Mobile Does Not Want A Baseball Park Next To Its Overland Park Campus

The mobile phone company threatens to move jobs out of Overland Park, Kansas if a ballpark is built.

Officials from T-Mobile have said. If the owner of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals franchise, John Sherman, cuts a deal with Overland Park, Kansas elected officials near a T-Mobile campus in town, they are moving and taking with them around 3,500 employees. T-Mobile might find another area in Overland Park to relocate or simply leave the town. Sherman is considering Overland Park and other areas. Kansas politicians have set a December 31st deadline for Sherman to decide on whether he wants Kansas taxpayer money to help pay to build a park in the state

Sherman has been looking for financial help from Kansas and from Missouri since Jackson County, Missouri voters said no in April 2024 to extending a sales tax that would have partly paid for a downtown Kansas City baseball venue and a renovation of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs’ business home stadium. Missouri and Kansas have proposed financial packages to help pay for the construction of the stadium or in Missouri’s case the renovation of the football stadium. North Kansas City and Clay County, Missouri political and business leaders are interested in bringing Sherman’s business north of Kansas City. Kansas lawmakers approved a proposal that would see STAR bonds used to help pay 75% of the cost of building two stadiums in Kansas. Additionally, sports gambling and lottery gaming and sales tax revenue from businesses in the stadium development districts would cover bond debt. Another source of revenue to pay off the debt would come from a liquor tax. Kansas lawmakers could use a mechanism that would allow up to 100% of sales tax revenue on alcoholic liquor sales within a stadium district to pay off bonds for the structures. Missouri politicians will pay up to 50 percent of the construction costs in an attempt to keep the businesses in the state.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com