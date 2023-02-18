Brady Williams Talks About Rule Changes And Josh Lowe’s Development

Brady Willimas gets the call to the show. When Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro was hired this past winter to take over the Kansas City Royals it caused a ripple effect in the Rays coaching staff. Rodney Linares was moved from his third base coaching position to bench coach. Tampa Bay then reached into their system and plucked Brady Williams from his managerial duties with the Triple-A Durham Bulls to replace Linares as the third base coach.

When hired he was excited to be joining the major league staff. “This is such an exciting time for me and my family,” said Williams. “I am so thankful to the Rays organization for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started. It is an honor to join the major league coaching staff after growing up in the area, playing in the Rays system and coaching at every level of the organization. To have this opportunity with the Rays speaks volumes to the organization and the development and trust that they invest in their people.”

His presence on the staff brings experience in managing with the new MLB rules that will go into effect in 2023 (pitch clock, larger bases, banning the shift, etc.). He also had several members of the 2022 Rays who had struggled but had success in Triple-A with the Bulls: Josh Lowe, Jonathan Aranda, Vidal Brujan, and Luke Raley.

About Lowe’s Career Development

Rule Changes And Expected Challenges

