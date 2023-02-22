Drew Rasmussen Discusses Rays Getting Back To Postseason

Drew Rasmussen called last seasons time in the Wild Card matchup with the Cleveland Guardians a fun environment but it wasn’t a fun two days. The goal for 2023 is “first and foremost to get back to the postseason.” Of course, the goal is to make a much deeper run. Rasmussen talked with the media about a myriad of topics as camp opens for the 2023 season.
