Still No Solution To The Kansas City Royals Stadium Issue

Kansas and Missouri are still in the mix to land the Royals stadium deal

The question of when Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman will finally solve his stadium dilemma remains unanswered. Sherman’s ownership group faces a pleasant, yet complicated, choice — stay in Jackson County, Missouri, or move the franchise across the border into Kansas.

Kansas lawmakers have made their intentions clear, offering generous incentives to lure the team west. Meanwhile, Missouri is fighting to keep the Royals in-state, with Governor Mike Kehoe signing a bill that allocates state money to help retain the franchise.

The Stadium Saga: From Rejection to Rival Offers

This issue dates back to April 2024, when Jackson County voters rejected a sales tax extension that would have helped fund both a new downtown Royals ballpark and renovations to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. The failed measure forced Sherman’s hand, pushing the team to explore other options.

Since then, Kansas politicians have been working aggressively to make their state the Royals’ new home. They passed a proposal using STAR bonds to cover up to 75% of construction costs for two new stadiums. Revenue from sports betting, the state lottery, and sales tax collected within the stadium districts would help repay the bond debt. A liquor tax could also provide an additional revenue stream, with lawmakers allowing up to 100% of liquor sales tax revenue in stadium zones to fund the projects.

Missouri’s Counteroffer and the Tug-of-War for a Franchise

Not to be outdone, Missouri legislators countered with a plan of their own — committing to pay up to 50% of the construction costs for two venues to keep both the Royals and the Chiefs from defecting to Kansas. The competition between the two states has intensified, turning the stadium debate into a high-stakes regional tug-of-war.

For now, Kansas officials have given Sherman and the Royals’ ownership more time to evaluate their options, while Missouri continues to refine its offer. Both states understand the economic ripple effect of housing a Major League Baseball team — from job creation to tourism and community development.

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, the Royals’ stadium saga has entered overtime, with Kansas and Missouri battling to see which state will ultimately call the Royals their own.

