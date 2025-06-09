MLB players would like to be in LA.

Will Major League Baseball shut down in 2028 to allow some of its players to participate in that year’s Summer Olympics in Los Angeles? If you listen to the LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman, he thinks MLB owners will shut down the industry for a short period and use his event as a platform to show off the players skill but more importantly make some money not from the event but eventually selling hats and other merchandise in other countries.

“I’m optimistic because it’s the right thing for the sport of baseball, it’s the right thing for the players and it’s certainly the right thing for the Olympics,” Wasserman told The Associated Press. “I think when things make sense for everybody, you can usually find a way to get things done.” The Los Angeles Summer Olympics will have National Football League players involved not playing American 11 on 11 football but taking part in five on five Flag Football games. Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark is interested in getting his players into the Los Angeles event but it takes two to tango and Major League Baseball owners have to sign off on the players participation. Wasserman has been talking to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred but is aware that the July 14th through July 30th Olympic window is a major problem. “We’re very engaged with the commissioner. I talked to him in anticipation of the NFL announcement so they knew what was coming. They have a different challenge because it’s in the middle of their season, but we are very engaged in ongoing discussions with the hope to get to a good result.” MLB could use its All Star Game as a jumping off point for the LA Games. MLB does have a presence at the LA Games as Dodger Stadium will host baseball activities.

