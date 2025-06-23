Fisher To Jettison MLS San Jose Business 

Fisher needs money to build a Las Vegas baseball stadium.

The owner of Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes franchise, John Fisher, is selling the business and based on the comments by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, Fisher won’t be missed. And MLS Commissioner Don Garber does not seem to be shedding a tear in saying goodbye to one of his owners, Fisher, it was a thank you and we look forward to identifying potential owners. Fisher needs money to finance the construction of a Major League Baseball facility in Las Vegas for his Athletics franchise and can pick up some cash from selling his soccer business. Major League Soccer now has two franchises on the market, Fisher’s San Jose franchise and the Vancouver franchise.

Fisher needs to find about $1.4 billion to build the Las Vegas baseball stadium. How much money can he get for the Earthquakes franchise? The answer? Whatever someone wants to pay for a franchise in Silicon Valley. Maybe $600 million which is what the financial analysts at the website Sportico think the business is worth. That figure is closer to the bottom of the league than the top of the league. Mahan is hoping an investor with deep pockets buys the soccer team and builds a stadium in downtown San Jose. “I look forward to welcoming the Quakes’ new ownership and working with them to one day bring the team into the future sports and entertainment district we’re planning” on the western edges of downtown San Jose. We’re working to make our downtown Silicon Valley’s downtown, but to do that, we need to double down on what’s working. That’s our experience economy.” The San Jose soccer stadium is just 10 years old. In 2023, Fisher suggested the San Jose soccer stadium was outdated. Fisher is done in San Jose because he needs money fast for his Las Vegas stadium construction.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan may be looking to replace the city’s soccer stadium.