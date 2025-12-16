Indianapolis City Officials Take Another Step In An Attempt To Build A Soccer Stadium

Momentum Builds for an MLS Stadium Plan

Plans to build a Major League Soccer stadium in Indianapolis appear to be gaining traction, despite significant uncertainty surrounding whether the city will ever land an MLS expansion franchise. The Capital Improvement Board has approved moving forward with pre-construction planning on a parcel of city-owned land, signaling renewed political interest in a project that has stalled before.

A key step came in 2025, when the Indianapolis Airport Authority Board agreed to sell its downtown heliport site to the city. That property has emerged as a potential location for a soccer-specific stadium. City officials view the site as strategically located and suitable for large-scale redevelopment tied to professional sports.

Expansion Questions Remain

While local momentum has increased, Major League Soccer has not signaled similar urgency. In July 2024, MLS Commissioner Don Garber stated that San Diego marked the end of league expansion for “a period of time.” That statement directly conflicted with the efforts of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, who continued pushing for an MLS franchise despite the league’s public stance.

Those efforts also created friction locally. The mayor sought to position Indianapolis for MLS by backing a stadium plan that effectively displaced the United Soccer League’s Indy Eleven ownership group from land where they had hoped to build their own venue. The move underscored a broader shift in city priorities toward chasing a top-tier franchise, even without assurances from the league.

The Indy Eleven Fallout

On June 3, 2024, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved a new special taxing district designed to support a potential MLS stadium. In doing so, the council withdrew financial backing previously tied to the Indy Eleven’s stadium plans. The Indy Eleven ownership group believed it had reached an agreement with city leaders to develop a stadium-village project supported by a special tax district.

That project carried an estimated price tag approaching $1 billion and would have relied on redirected tax revenues to offset construction costs. In late June 2024, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission granted final approval for a stadium tied to that plan. Shortly thereafter, the project went dormant, leaving the Indy Eleven without a clear path forward.

A Stadium Without a Team

Garber visited Indianapolis in February 2025, but he offered no indication that the city would move to the front of the line if MLS resumes expansion. No ownership group has emerged to bid for an Indianapolis franchise, a critical requirement for league consideration.

Despite that reality, the city now controls a parcel of land suitable for a stadium. Indianapolis finds itself in a familiar position: advancing public planning and financial mechanisms for a professional sports venue without a confirmed team, owner, or league commitment. Whether that strategy leads to an MLS franchise—or another stalled stadium proposal—remains unresolved.

