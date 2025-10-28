Indianapolis political and business leaders want an MLS franchise.

MLS Stadium Hopes Revived in Indianapolis

Indianapolis may not have an MLS franchise yet, but the city is making moves that could lay the foundation for one. On October 17, 2025, the Indianapolis Airport Authority Board unanimously approved the sale of the downtown heliport site to the city—a parcel long eyed as the potential home of a Major League Soccer-style stadium.

The heliport, located at 51 S. New Jersey Street, sits on 5.4 acres near Gainbridge Fieldhouse and has been targeted for redevelopment for years. With the FAA officially decommissioning the site in December 2024, the city now has a clear path to repurpose the land for a sports venue.

A Complicated History with Indy 11

Back in June 2024, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved a special taxing district to help fund an MLS stadium project. That move effectively pulled financial support from the Indy 11 franchise, which had its own plans to build a soccer stadium-village on the same site.

The Indy 11 ownership believed they had reached an agreement with city officials to create a tax district that would help fund their billion-dollar stadium proposal. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission even gave final approval later that month. But by July, the project stalled.

Garber’s Visit and MLS Expansion Freeze

In July 2024, MLS Commissioner Don Garber declared San Diego the final expansion city “for a period of time,” casting doubt on Indianapolis’s chances. Despite a visit to the city in February 2025, Garber gave no indication that Indy was on the league’s shortlist for future franchises.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has remained committed to bringing MLS to Indianapolis, calling the heliport acquisition “a significant step forward in Downtown Indy’s continued renaissance.” However, as of now, no ownership group has emerged to lead a formal bid for an MLS team.

What Comes Next?

With the city poised to take control of the heliport by year’s end, demolition could begin as early as 2026. The site’s proximity to downtown attractions and its redevelopment potential make it a prime candidate for a soccer stadium—MLS or otherwise.

While the league’s expansion plans are on pause, Indianapolis is positioning itself for the future. Whether it’s a revived Indy 11 proposal or a new ownership group stepping forward, the city’s investment in the heliport site signals long-term ambition.

