Sportsbooks Have Been A Roaring Success

Sports owners now embrace sportsbooks.

It has been four years since the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that sports betting was fine and Americans outside of Nevada should have access to sports gambling. For about seven years, the National Football League and the National Collegiate Athletic Association led the charge to courts to find judges who agreed with their stances. The world would come to an end if there was legalized sports betting. The world has not come to an end, and there doesn’t seem to be any questions about the legitimate outcome of a sports event and in fact, if there were any influence on an event it has not been detected. The people who bring sports to fans seem to be quite comfortable with sports betting, so much so that teams are or will be operating sportsbooks in their places of business.

According to the Associated Press, Americans have bet more than $125 billion since Delaware kicked off its sports betting book on June 5th, 2018 becoming the second state to have full sports betting. Nevada had betting since 1951. Legal sportsbooks now operate in 30 states and the District of Columbia. More will be coming online soon. In the first quarter of 2022, $26.3 billion was bet with U.S. sportsbooks. In 1976, Delaware did offer some National Football League parlay betting. The state has had limited betting on NFL Sunday games for years. Delaware was one of the states exempted from 1992 federal legislation that banned sports gambling. The others were Montana, Oregon and Nevada. Delaware went to court with the hopes of offering a sports book but courts blocked the state’s attempt to offer more than NFL parlay betting. In 2011, New Jersey voters approved sportsbooks but courts said no. Finally in 2018, New Jersey won its case and opened the floodgates.

