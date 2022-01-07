COVID-19 Continues To Plague Sports

As the Omicron variant continues to spread, plans are changing.

COVID-19 and Omicron are having a major impact on sports today and in the upcoming months. The National Football League is looking for a backup stadium in the event Omicron’s spread in Southern California puts the Super Bowl and all of the related Super Bowl festivities including a fanfest and parties in jeopardy. League spokesperson Brian McCarthy did confirm that the league contacted Arlington, Texas officials to see if that city could handle the game on short notice at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. But McCarthy added the NFL always has a backup plan. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances. Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

While the NFL is looking for a backup, Australia has decided that the unvaccinated tennis player Novak Djokovic should not be in the country and should not play in the Australian Open. Djokovic is fighting the Australian decision. Initially Djokovic had been given Covid vaccination “exemption permission” to travel to Australia to play in the tournament. Australian Open organizers want him there. Tennis is a global business and the tournament is worth more money to marketing partners with Djokovic playing. And speaking of playing, the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets franchise has decided it is better to have the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving as a part time player than not having him at all. Irving cannot play games in New York City due to COVID-19 restrictions. COVID-19 is throwing a curveball at sports.

