The Men don’t have it much harder on the lawns at the All-England Club

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during the men’s singles semifinals match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Ladies champion at Wimbledon loses just one set on average on the way to winning the crown, research has revealed. Research shows winners at SW19 usually cruise through to glory to emphasise the lack of a genuine challenge at the third Grand Slam event of the season.

In the 15 tournaments since equal prize money was introduced, the woman who lifts the Venus Rosewater Dish has historically had a breeze through the draw.

On average, champions have played 15.4 sets on the way to glory, which means they rarely drop more than one set in the seven rounds they play.

The men do have it a little tougher, playing on average 24.2 sets during the journey through the tournament – meaning champions usually lose three on the march to success.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina kisses the trophy as she celebrates after beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women’s singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

In that time, Nocak Djokovic has had to work the hardest of the four champions, twice dropping six sets during his tournament.

“When you see how easy it has been for the champions to win the Wimbledon, with some players needing just more than an extra set or two to win the title, it bodes well for players like Djokovic and Swiatek coming into the 2023 tournament,” Genting spokesperson Marcus Martinez said. “Djokovic is rolling towards a calendar year Grand Slam, and he has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and six of the last eight dating back to 2014. Two years ago, he only needed two added sets to win his seven matches, although he played six extra sets last year.

“Rybenkina needed just two extra sets as well in 2022. From 2007 until last year, only twice–in 2012 and 2021–did the eventual champion need three extra sets to win. Basically, look for players early that cruise through their first two or three rounds.”

Mens Winner Total Sets Played Women’s Winner Total Sets Played 2007 R Federer 21* V Williams 16 2008 R Nadal 24 V Williams 14 2009 R Federer 24 S Williams 15 2010 R Nadal 26 S Williams 14 2011 N Djokovic 25 P Kvitova 16 2012 R Federer 26 S Williams 17 2013 A Murray 24 M Bartoli 15 2014 N Djokovic 27 P Kvitova 15 2015 N Djokovic 24 S Williams 16 2016 A Murray 23 S Williams 15 2017 R Federer 19** G Muguruza 15 2018 N Djokovic 25 A Kerber 15 2019 N Djokovic 25 S Halep 15 2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 N Djokovic 23 A Barty 17 2022 N Djokovic 27 E Rybakina 16 Men’s Average 24.2 Women’s Average 15.4

*Federer awarded walkover in 4th Round without playing a set

** Opponent retired hurt in first round after 1 set