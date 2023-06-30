The Men don’t have it much harder on the lawns at the All-England Club
The Ladies champion at Wimbledon loses just one set on average on the way to winning the crown, research has revealed. Research shows winners at SW19 usually cruise through to glory to emphasise the lack of a genuine challenge at the third Grand Slam event of the season.
In the 15 tournaments since equal prize money was introduced, the woman who lifts the Venus Rosewater Dish has historically had a breeze through the draw.
On average, champions have played 15.4 sets on the way to glory, which means they rarely drop more than one set in the seven rounds they play.
The men do have it a little tougher, playing on average 24.2 sets during the journey through the tournament – meaning champions usually lose three on the march to success.
In that time, Nocak Djokovic has had to work the hardest of the four champions, twice dropping six sets during his tournament.
“When you see how easy it has been for the champions to win the Wimbledon, with some players needing just more than an extra set or two to win the title, it bodes well for players like Djokovic and Swiatek coming into the 2023 tournament,” Genting spokesperson Marcus Martinez said. “Djokovic is rolling towards a calendar year Grand Slam, and he has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and six of the last eight dating back to 2014. Two years ago, he only needed two added sets to win his seven matches, although he played six extra sets last year.
“Rybenkina needed just two extra sets as well in 2022. From 2007 until last year, only twice–in 2012 and 2021–did the eventual champion need three extra sets to win. Basically, look for players early that cruise through their first two or three rounds.”
|Mens Winner
|Total Sets Played
|Women’s Winner
|Total Sets Played
|2007
|R Federer
|21*
|V Williams
|16
|2008
|R Nadal
|24
|V Williams
|14
|2009
|R Federer
|24
|S Williams
|15
|2010
|R Nadal
|26
|S Williams
|14
|2011
|N Djokovic
|25
|P Kvitova
|16
|2012
|R Federer
|26
|S Williams
|17
|2013
|A Murray
|24
|M Bartoli
|15
|2014
|N Djokovic
|27
|P Kvitova
|15
|2015
|N Djokovic
|24
|S Williams
|16
|2016
|A Murray
|23
|S Williams
|15
|2017
|R Federer
|19**
|G Muguruza
|15
|2018
|N Djokovic
|25
|A Kerber
|15
|2019
|N Djokovic
|25
|S Halep
|15
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N Djokovic
|23
|A Barty
|17
|2022
|N Djokovic
|27
|E Rybakina
|16
|Men’s Average
|24.2
|Women’s Average
|15.4
*Federer awarded walkover in 4th Round without playing a set
** Opponent retired hurt in first round after 1 set