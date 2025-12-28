Virginia Beach is the largest media market without a major league team in the United States.

Virginia Beach Pushes for Professional Sports Arena

Virginia Beach is making a fresh push to bring professional sports to the region. Local entrepreneur Coleman Ferguson is leading a community-driven initiative to fund a 20,000-seat multipurpose arena. Ferguson estimates construction costs between $300 million and $700 million. The venue could generate up to $200 million annually from concerts, sporting events, and entertainment programming.

SEC-Compliant Investment Structure

Ferguson is pursuing a Regulation A+ offering to comply with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. This allows eligible companies to raise public capital while giving investors true equity ownership. Key points include:

No funds will be accepted until the offering is qualified by the SEC

The campaign is managed through DealMaker, a crowdfunding platform for SEC-compliant investments

Shares start at $50, with Virginia Beach residents receiving extra voting power and perks

Investors can provide input on arena design, team names, programming, and food vendors

Full financial disclosures, risk factors, and use-of-proceeds documentation will be provided

A project website confirms that no money is being collected yet. Promotional materials are reviewed to avoid misleading statements.

Market Context and Historical Efforts

The Norfolk-Hampton Roads region is one of the largest U.S. markets without a major professional sports franchise. Previous attempts to bring teams to the area include:

The Virginia Squires, an ABA team featuring Julius Erving and George Gervin

A 1997 NHL expansion proposal by Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn

A 2013 visit from the Maloof brothers, former Sacramento Kings owners, exploring relocation

Despite multiple proposals, no arena has been built—until now. Ferguson’s plan aims to construct the venue first, then attract an NBA or NHL franchise.

Transparency and Investor Protections

To ensure SEC compliance and protect investors, the Virginia Beach Arena Project will:

File Form 1-A with the SEC, detailing risks, financials, and offering terms

Provide audited financial statements if fundraising thresholds require it

Deliver a subscription agreement outlining investor rights and obligations

Share educational materials to help investors understand risks and limitations of private securities

Ferguson’s approach emphasizes transparency and community involvement. If successful, Virginia Beach could finally secure a major sports and entertainment venue for the region.

