London and Manchester could have franchises in the venture.

Byline: By Evan Weiner – Capital Sports

NBA Europe Finds a Partner in England’s GBB League

Adam Silver’s vision for an NBA Europe circuit is gaining traction, especially in England. The GBB League Ltd has announced plans to launch its inaugural British basketball season in September 2027—timed to coincide with the anticipated debut of NBA Europe. According to the league’s statement, the collaboration aims to foster elite development through a new academy system, working closely with the British Basketball Federation and Home Country Associations. Notably, two NBA Europe teams—based in London and Manchester—are expected to compete in the GBB League’s new structure.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

FIBA’s Support and EuroLeague’s Shadow

The NBA’s European ambitions are being supported by FIBA, the global governing body for basketball. However, the move raises eyebrows across the continent due to the long-standing presence of the EuroLeague, which has operated since 1958 and currently features 18 teams. The NBA’s plan to expand commercially while respecting European basketball traditions may face resistance from EuroLeague loyalists and stakeholders.

Geopolitical and Economic Challenges Loom

Beyond basketball politics, the NBA faces an unexpected obstacle: American tariffs. The European Union’s response to recent U.S. levies has been frosty, raising questions about the continent’s openness to American business ventures. With cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Athens already committed to EuroLeague franchises, the NBA may need to explore emerging markets—or attempt to poach existing EuroLeague teams.

Business First, Tradition Second?

The NBA’s primary goal remains financial growth. If that means displacing EuroLeague teams to establish its own footprint, the league appears willing to do so. While the GBB League’s alignment offers a promising start, the broader European basketball landscape is complex and competitive.

Author’s Note

Evan Weiner’s books on sports and global business are available on iTunes.

Stay with Capital Sports for updates on NBA Europe’s rollout, international basketball developments, and the evolving dynamics between American and European leagues.

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com