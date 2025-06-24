NBA European League Is Not Happening Soon

It may be at least three years away.

It is hard to understand just what are the goals of the National Basketball Association’s business side when it comes to Europe but whatever those goals are, the NBA is years away from establishing a presence on the continent. The league is seeking to establish some sort of foothold on the continent but according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, “I will say it’s measured in years, not months. So, we’re at least a couple years away from launching. It would be an enormous undertaking. And while we want to move forward at a deliberate pace, we also want to make sure that we’re consulting with all the appropriate stakeholders, meaning the existing league, its teams, European players, media companies, marketing partners. There’s a lot of work to be done.

The Euroleague has been around in one form or another since 1958 and has 18 teams. It is considered the top league in Europe and may be the second-best league in the world. Some NBA players have spent time developing their skills in the Euroleague. The NBA is aiming for a league that will also try to maximize the commercial potential of basketball in Europe while also honoring the European basketball traditions. The NBA also has a problem that was not anticipated. American tariffs The European Union’s reaction to the levies has not been favorable to the United States. Then there are the people who would purchase expensive seats and merchandise. Will Europeans be open to an American business coming to the continent under present conditions and sentiments? Madrid, Barcelona, Athens are taken but there are plenty of other basketball markets in Europe that are open. The NBA is not in the business of just providing some entertainment. The NBA is in the business of making money and if it pushes out the EuroLeague to do so, so be it.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com