NBA Expansion May Be Hindered By 3 Markets with Arena Issues

NBA Expansion Dreams Face Arena Roadblocks

The National Basketball Association’s long-discussed expansion plans remain stuck in neutral. While rumors of adding two new teams—most often in Las Vegas and Seattle—have circulated for years, the league has yet to formally map out its path forward. Commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the appeal of expansion but continues to stress the same key conditions: the money must be right, the markets must be stable, and there must be strong political and corporate support.

With a new U.S. television rights deal now in place and a collective bargaining agreement recently finalized with players, many assumed the NBA would finally turn its attention to expansion. But before the league can open the door to new franchises, it must first address potential trouble spots in three existing markets—Minneapolis, New Orleans, and Portland—where arena uncertainty looms large.

Lessons from Major League Baseball

If the NBA follows Major League Baseball’s expansion model, new teams won’t arrive until the league stabilizes all current franchises. MLB has held off on adding clubs for years due to unresolved stadium issues in Oakland and Tampa Bay. Oakland’s team has since relocated to Las Vegas, while the Rays are still working to finalize a deal to sell and potentially relocate.

The NBA faces a similar challenge: without long-term arena security in three cities, the league risks expanding while existing franchises remain unsettled.

Three Problematic Markets

Portland Trail Blazers: The franchise is currently in the process of being sold, with new ownership expected to take control by 2026. That ownership group will likely be tasked with solving the long-standing question of whether the Moda Center—which opened in 1995—still meets modern NBA standards.

Minnesota Timberwolves: New majority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have begun exploring plans for a new arena to replace the Target Center, one of the league’s oldest venues. Their ownership finalized this year, setting the stage as they begin extended negotiations with the city of Minneapolis.

New Orleans Pelicans: The franchise’s lease with Louisiana to use the Smoothie King Center expires in 2029. Without a new deal or a plan for renovation, the Pelicans could become a relocation risk—something the league wants to avoid before adding new franchises.

Expansion Will Have to Wait

Until the NBA resolves these arena and ownership uncertainties, expansion is unlikely to move forward—no matter how attractive Las Vegas and Seattle appear. Stability will come first, and only then will the league open its doors to two new franchises.

