For generations, the NBA has owned Christmas Day in American sports culture. Long before the NFL began scheduling holiday games, the league embraced December 25 as its marquee regular‑season showcase. The tradition dates back to 1947, and over the decades it has become a stage for superstar performances, rivalry clashes, and nationally televised drama that often previews the playoff storylines to come.

This year, the NBA once again rolls out a five‑game slate across ABC and ESPN, ensuring that every matchup is available on traditional television rather than behind a streaming paywall. That stands in contrast to the NFL, which will require fans to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to watch its three Christmas Day games. For many viewers, that difference alone reinforces the NBA’s long‑standing commitment to making its holiday showcase widely accessible.

The NBA action begins at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. MT, 9 a.m. PT) with the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden—one of the league’s most iconic Christmas settings. The day continues with San Antonio at Oklahoma City, followed by Dallas at Golden State, a matchup featuring some of the league’s most dynamic scorers. In prime time, the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, before the night concludes with a heavyweight Western Conference showdown: Minnesota at Denver, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET. All five games will air across ABC and ESPN platforms, continuing the league’s long partnership with Disney’s broadcast networks.

NBA vs. NFL: A New Holiday Battle for Viewership

In recent years, the NFL has expanded its presence on Christmas Day, creating a new ratings battle that sports pundits have framed as a clash for holiday supremacy. Historically, the NFL avoided scheduling games on December 25, leaving the NBA as the undisputed star of the sports calendar. But with football now encroaching on the holiday, the NBA finds itself sharing a stage it once dominated.

Still, the NBA’s decision to keep its games on widely available broadcast channels may give it an edge with casual fans who prefer not to juggle multiple streaming subscriptions. While the NFL’s holiday games will be exclusive to Amazon Prime and Netflix, the NBA remains fully accessible on ABC and ESPN—an important distinction in an era of fragmented media consumption.

Why Christmas Still Matters for the NBA

For many sports fans, Christmas Day marks the unofficial start of the NBA season. With college football bowl games winding down and the NFL regular season nearing its conclusion, December 25 becomes the moment when casual viewers begin paying closer attention to basketball. The holiday slate often serves as a national introduction to emerging stars, rising contenders, and the storylines that will shape the second half of the season.

The NBA understands this dynamic well, which is why its Christmas Day tradition remains one of the league’s most valuable broadcast assets. Even as the NFL muscles into the holiday spotlight, the NBA’s blend of accessibility, star power, and tradition ensures that Christmas basketball continues to resonate with fans across generations.

