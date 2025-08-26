The NBA Is Pushing Ahead In Its Quest To Establish A European Circuit 

The league would like to quickly establish a European business.

National Basketball Association officials seem to be very serious in their attempt to form a European basketball league. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was recently in Europe where among other things he met with England’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London and they probably were not talking about the London fog or the British Museum. London has hosted and will again host an NBA regular season game. The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic in London on January 18th, 2026 three days after the two teams play a contest in Berlin, Germany. Silver has some work ahead of him in building a league although he does have a willing partner. The International Basketball Federation or FIBA, the governing body of global basketball, to help form a European league. There could be a problem though. There is an established European league.

The Euroleague has been around in one form or another since 1958 and has 18 teams. It is considered the top league in Europe and may be the second-best league in the world. Some NBA players have spent time developing their skills in the Euroleague. The NBA is aiming for a league that will also try to maximize the commercial potential of basketball in Europe while honoring the European basketball traditions. The NBA also has a problem that was not anticipated. American tariffs. The European Union, their reaction to the levies has not been favorable to the United States. Will Europeans be open to an American business coming to the continent under present conditions and sentiments? Madrid, Barcelona, Athens are taken but there are plenty of other basketball markets in Europe that are open although the NBA could poach some of those teams in The Euroleague to join its new league. The NBA is in the business of making money and if it pushes out the EuroLeague to do so, so be it.

